Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Kholood Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and match information
Match information
Game:
Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Kholood
Date:
15/07/26
Kick-off time:
10:30 SAST
Venue:
Pinatar Arena, San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Spain.
- Getty Images Sport
How to follow the match
For any lucky Chiefs fans in Spain, the Pinatar Arena offers a summer season pass to fans where for a fee of €50 (ZAR935) they are able to access all matches played at the stadium until the end of August. This match though, has been designated 'Free Entry' at the request of the clubs.
For the rest of us options appear limited.
Pinatara Arena last streamed a match two years ago and neither clubs' YouTube channels are seemingly preparing to show the game.
With the pre-season friendly nature of the match there will also be no live score data available.
However, both clubs are usually active on X to keep fans abreast of their activities. To follow either club's X posts:
Kaizer Chiefs squad news
This will be new head coach Fernando Da Cruz second chance to have a look at his squad in action and familiarise himself with the strengths and weaknesses of his team.
In the opening friendly of the tour the Frenchman lined them up like this: Petersen (Captain), Monyane, Mako, Miguel, Msimango, Ndlovu, Maboe, Baartman, Vilakazi, Chislett, Silva.
And he brought on new signing Renaldo Leaner, Pule Mmodi, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Zitha Kwinika, Asanele Velebayi, Reeve Frosler and Kabelo Nkgwesa for the second half.
It will very likely be a very similar set up where he will give as many players as possible a run out against the Saudi club as he seeks to whip his new charges into shape ahead of the PSL season start against Kruger United on August 1.
Al Kholood squad news
Al Kholood are building towards the new Saudi Pro League season which kicks off in mid-August so it is expected to be a mix of established first-team regulars, fringe players and youth prospects hoping to impress.
Nigerian international William Troost-Ekong will likely partner Norbert Gyomber at the back to help settle in with new Argentine goalkeeper Juan Cozzani who has just joined the club.
In an attacking sense, Ramiro Enrique is the usual focal point and he will likely be ably supported by club captain Hattan Bahebri, who contributed six goals and seven assists last season from his advanced midfield role.
Al Kholood Possible XI: Cozzani, Al Shehri, Gyomber, Troost-Ekong, Pinas, N’Doram, Buckley, Bahebri, Maolida, Kortajarena, Enrique.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:
Kaizer Chiefs: D L W D L
Al Kholood: D L D L D
The Saudi club finished a disappointing 14th in the Saudi Pro League last season, avoiding relegation by just four points, but made it all the way to the King Cup of Champions final where they lost 2-0 to Al-Hilal.
Kaizer Chiefs on the other hand, finished third in the Premier Soccer League and qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup continental competition, but they finished 15 points behind champions Orlando Pirates and will be looking to close that gap in 2026/27.
- Getty
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