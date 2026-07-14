Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Kholood Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and match information

For any lucky Chiefs fans in Spain, the Pinatar Arena offers a summer season pass to fans where for a fee of €50 (ZAR935) they are able to access all matches played at the stadium until the end of August. This match though, has been designated 'Free Entry' at the request of the clubs.

For the rest of us options appear limited.

Pinatara Arena last streamed a match two years ago and neither clubs' YouTube channels are seemingly preparing to show the game.

With the pre-season friendly nature of the match there will also be no live score data available.

However, both clubs are usually active on X to keep fans abreast of their activities. To follow either club's X posts:

Kaizer Chiefs

Al Kholood