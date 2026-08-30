Kaizer Chiefs urged to ditch Brandon Petersen after costly blunders and lack of consistency - 'This is the biggest problem'

Amakhosi are facing a growing headache between the sticks, with Petersen’s recurring errors putting his place in the starting XI under serious scrutiny.

Despite producing some impressive displays, a string of costly mistakes has raised questions among the Amakhosi faithful over whether he remains the right man to marshal the defence at Naturena under Fernando Da Cruz.

Heredia believes the warning signs are clear and has called for Da Cruz to make a change, insisting it is time for the Chiefs' mentor to drop Petersen in favour of Bruce Bvuma.

"I would drop Petersen and play Bvuma, and the reason is the inconsistency of Petersen over the years. Yes, he has fantastic games, but he also makes horrible mistakes," Heredia told Soccer Laduma.



