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Kaizer Chiefs urged to ditch Brandon Petersen after costly blunders and lack of consistency - 'This is the biggest problem'
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'Drop Petersen and play Bvuma'
Amakhosi are facing a growing headache between the sticks, with Petersen’s recurring errors putting his place in the starting XI under serious scrutiny.
Despite producing some impressive displays, a string of costly mistakes has raised questions among the Amakhosi faithful over whether he remains the right man to marshal the defence at Naturena under Fernando Da Cruz.
Heredia believes the warning signs are clear and has called for Da Cruz to make a change, insisting it is time for the Chiefs' mentor to drop Petersen in favour of Bruce Bvuma.
"I would drop Petersen and play Bvuma, and the reason is the inconsistency of Petersen over the years. Yes, he has fantastic games, but he also makes horrible mistakes," Heredia told Soccer Laduma.
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Unpredictable performances
The veteran coach highlighted the unpredictable nature of Petersen's performances, which often range from heroic to catastrophic within a single match.
For a club with the stature and ambitions of Chiefs, such volatility in a specialist position is becoming an unsustainable risk that could derail their entire season as they look to return to the summit of South African football.
"He's not consistent; this is the biggest problem. And now when you play him, you never know how he's going to react. He can be the Man of the Match, or he can make the team lose because of silly mistakes," he added.
"In my opinion, if there is an alternative goalkeeper, they have Bvuma."
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High stakes at Naturena
Heredia was blunt about the standards required at a club like Chiefs, noting that individual errors cannot be ignored if the club wants to challenge for the title.
"Unfortunately, a big team like Kaizer Chiefs cannot afford to lose games for silly mistakes. Individual mistakes, especially from a goalkeeper, cannot be tolerated.
"If they want to compete for the league, they must have a consistent goalkeeper, first of all," Heredia concluded.
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The path forward for Da Cruz
With the pressure mounting on Petersen, Da Cruz must decide whether to stick with his current first-choice goalkeeper or shake things up between the sticks in search of greater stability.
For Bvuma, it could be the perfect chance to reclaim his place, while Renaldo Leaner will be hoping his patience is rewarded with a first-team breakthrough.
With the Betway Premiership race already beginning to take shape, Chiefs cannot afford to let uncertainty in goal undermine their ambitions.
Whoever gets the nod against Siwelele will have an opportunity to steady the ship, restore confidence at the back and help the Soweto giants build momentum in their pursuit of the league title.
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