Kaizer Chiefs striker warned he ‘runs the risk of having supporters calling for his head soon if goals don't come’

Ighodaro’s arrival at Kaizer Chiefs was met with significant anticipation, yet his first year in the famous gold and black jersey proved to be a major disappointment.

The 25-year-old found himself sidelined for the vast majority of the campaign, struggling to overcome a series of injuries that prevented him from finding any rhythm.

The statistics from his opening season at the club paint a particularly bleak picture for a player expected to lead the line for South Africa's most supported team.

The striker played only 460 minutes, missing 33 matches out of 40, and scoring one goal.

When he joined the Glamour Boys, Ighodaro signed a two-year deal with an option for a third, meaning this new season will be the ultimate deciding factor in whether that extension is triggered.



