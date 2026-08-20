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Kaizer Chiefs striker warned he ‘runs the risk of having supporters calling for his head soon if goals don't come’
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Disappointing
Ighodaro’s arrival at Kaizer Chiefs was met with significant anticipation, yet his first year in the famous gold and black jersey proved to be a major disappointment.
The 25-year-old found himself sidelined for the vast majority of the campaign, struggling to overcome a series of injuries that prevented him from finding any rhythm.
The statistics from his opening season at the club paint a particularly bleak picture for a player expected to lead the line for South Africa's most supported team.
The striker played only 460 minutes, missing 33 matches out of 40, and scoring one goal.
When he joined the Glamour Boys, Ighodaro signed a two-year deal with an option for a third, meaning this new season will be the ultimate deciding factor in whether that extension is triggered.
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Calling for his head
The mounting pressure on Ighodaro has not gone unnoticed by those who have walked the same path.
Fellow Nigerian Obinna Okafor, a former striker who represented Maritzburg United, Classic, and Benoni Premier United, has weighed in on the situation facing the current Chiefs number nine.
Okafor believes the challenge ahead is immense, especially with a new technical team led by Fernando Da Cruz now at the helm.
"He has been injured for a while so there are a lot of challenges and hurdles that might prove too high ahead for him under a new coach.
"He is under pressure at Chiefs and runs the risk of having supporters calling for his head soon if goals don't come.
"He is a good player, yes, but did he deserve to be at Chiefs? For a team like Chiefs, you need to sign players who have made a name for themselves,” Okafor said.
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What did Chiefs sign Etiosa for?
Beyond the player's physical fitness, Okafor questioned whether the recruitment department at Naturena had done their due diligence before bringing Ighodaro to the club.
The former striker suggested that playing for the Glamour Boys requires a specific type of mental strength that not every talented player possesses.
He pointed out that the expectations for a foreign striker at Chiefs are significantly higher than other Betway Premiership clubs.
"Chiefs is a traditional team bounded by society and so have higher expectations from their players, especially a foreign number nine. Chiefs needs to learn how to sign players,” Okafor warned.
“With Etiosa, good player and wonderful technique, but mental wise, has he established himself well enough to be expected to be the man to deliver goals at Chiefs? What did Chiefs sign Etiosa for? Did they sign him for goals?”
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Time is running out
The clock is ticking for Ighodaro, and the consensus among observers is that his time to make an impact is running out.
Okafor concluded his evaluation by questioning if the player will even see out his contract if his form does not improve rapidly.
"He is under pressure to perform this season and do you look at him as someone that will be kept beyond this season? Only time will tell."
"I think he will struggle at Chiefs because this is a club that hasn't been on a winning trail for anyone to come there and perform."
"Also, the issue of supply should be considered because for a striker to function he needs to be serviced well. But then he still has the season ahead of him,” Okafor concluded.
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