Kaizer Chiefs striker Etiosa Ighodaro on track to have his worst season in South African football after latest injury update

When Etiosa Ighodaro joined Kaizer Chiefs in August 2025, Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr. enthusiastically welcomed the goalscorer with a statement that said:

"We warmly welcome Etiosa into the Kaizer Chiefs family. We're excited that he has joined our journey. His passion, work rate and dedication will surely add to the team this season and beyond. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments together in the Gold & Black colours of the Glamour Boys. Here’s to new beginnings and the spirit of Amakhosi."

The Chiefs boss must have been dreaming of goals and glory with the Nigerian in the frontline, but an early-season injury saw the striker miss the first two months of the season, only making his debut against Siwelele in late October.