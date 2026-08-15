Kaizer Chiefs backed to beat Mamelodi Sundowns and go on to 'win the league' on one condition - 'The only position we still need to strengthen...'

Derrick Spencer, who enjoyed spells with both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns during his playing days, is confident that the Glamour Boys will emerge victorious when the two heavyweights collide at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Currently sitting as log leaders, Chiefs are looking to make a massive statement against the perennial champions in a match that could define their season trajectory.

Speaking exclusively to KickOff, Spencer expressed his optimism regarding the current squad's capabilities and their growth under the new technical setup.

"I have a feeling we are winning this one as Kaizer Chiefs; we are going to beat Sundowns."

He noted that the team's early-season form suggests they are finally moving in the right direction after years of disappointment for the Naturena faithful.

“Chiefs are not bad this season; we've put together a good team, we've started off well.”



