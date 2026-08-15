Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs backed to beat Mamelodi Sundowns and go on to 'win the league' on one condition - 'The only position we still need to strengthen...'

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs
Richards Bay
F. Da Cruz
M. Cardoso

Former defender Derrick Spencer, who played for both sides, believes the Soweto giants are ready to reclaim their throne at the summit of South African football. The retired star has backed Amakhosi to overcome the Brazilians this weekend and go on to challenge for the league title, provided they address one key area of their squad.

  • Luke Baartman & Daniel Cardoso, Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Amakhosi backed for massive FNB Stadium victory

    Derrick Spencer, who enjoyed spells with both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns during his playing days, is confident that the Glamour Boys will emerge victorious when the two heavyweights collide at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

    Currently sitting as log leaders, Chiefs are looking to make a massive statement against the perennial champions in a match that could define their season trajectory.

    Speaking exclusively to KickOff, Spencer expressed his optimism regarding the current squad's capabilities and their growth under the new technical setup.

    "I have a feeling we are winning this one as Kaizer Chiefs; we are going to beat Sundowns."

    He noted that the team's early-season form suggests they are finally moving in the right direction after years of disappointment for the Naturena faithful.

    “Chiefs are not bad this season; we've put together a good team, we've started off well.”


    • Advertisement
  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Striker search remains the final puzzle piece

    While Spencer is bullish about the club's chances this weekend, he insists that one specific transfer move is required if they are to maintain a sustained challenge for the Premier Soccer League crown.

    Despite the positive signs shown by the current group, the former defender believes the attacking department requires further reinforcement to ensure consistency throughout the long domestic campaign.

    "We were just unfortunate in the MTN8 Quarterfinals game against Golden Arrows.

    "That was the only let down. Other than that, the boys are gelling well; we do have a chance to win the league this season, to be honest.

    "The only position we still need to strengthen is upfront. We do need a striker.”


  • Langelihle Phili Kaizer Chiefs

    New signings bringing hero potential to Naturena

    The influx of new talent during the winter window has transformed the mood around the club, and Spencer believes these new arrivals are key to dismantling the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns.

    He highlighted the importance of psychological strength, suggesting that the tactical elements are already falling into place, but the mental fortitude of the players will be tested against the high-pressing Brazilians.

    "But with the players we have signed, we can put up a fight against Sundowns.

    "They just need to be strong mentally.

    "That's what we need at Kaizer Chiefs," Spencer added.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Asidlali

    Optimism grows despite recent cup heartbreak

    Although the early exit from the MTN8 was a bitter pill to swallow for the supporters, Spencer argues that the league form provides enough evidence to suggest a shift in power is possible.

    He pointed out that the new arrivals have an opportunity to write themselves into the club's history books by ending the long-standing league title drought that has plagued the Soweto giants for over a decade.

    "Things haven't been going our way at Kaizer Chiefs; so the new players will be heroes if Chiefs were to win the league this season.

    "There are some positives in our start, and that gives me hope against Sundowns," Spencer concluded.


Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC