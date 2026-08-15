Kaizer Chiefs backed to beat Mamelodi Sundowns and go on to 'win the league' on one condition - 'The only position we still need to strengthen...'
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Amakhosi backed for massive FNB Stadium victory
Derrick Spencer, who enjoyed spells with both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns during his playing days, is confident that the Glamour Boys will emerge victorious when the two heavyweights collide at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Currently sitting as log leaders, Chiefs are looking to make a massive statement against the perennial champions in a match that could define their season trajectory.
Speaking exclusively to KickOff, Spencer expressed his optimism regarding the current squad's capabilities and their growth under the new technical setup.
"I have a feeling we are winning this one as Kaizer Chiefs; we are going to beat Sundowns."
He noted that the team's early-season form suggests they are finally moving in the right direction after years of disappointment for the Naturena faithful.
“Chiefs are not bad this season; we've put together a good team, we've started off well.”
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Striker search remains the final puzzle piece
While Spencer is bullish about the club's chances this weekend, he insists that one specific transfer move is required if they are to maintain a sustained challenge for the Premier Soccer League crown.
Despite the positive signs shown by the current group, the former defender believes the attacking department requires further reinforcement to ensure consistency throughout the long domestic campaign.
"We were just unfortunate in the MTN8 Quarterfinals game against Golden Arrows.
"That was the only let down. Other than that, the boys are gelling well; we do have a chance to win the league this season, to be honest.
"The only position we still need to strengthen is upfront. We do need a striker.”
New signings bringing hero potential to Naturena
The influx of new talent during the winter window has transformed the mood around the club, and Spencer believes these new arrivals are key to dismantling the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns.
He highlighted the importance of psychological strength, suggesting that the tactical elements are already falling into place, but the mental fortitude of the players will be tested against the high-pressing Brazilians.
"But with the players we have signed, we can put up a fight against Sundowns.
"They just need to be strong mentally.
"That's what we need at Kaizer Chiefs," Spencer added.
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Optimism grows despite recent cup heartbreak
Although the early exit from the MTN8 was a bitter pill to swallow for the supporters, Spencer argues that the league form provides enough evidence to suggest a shift in power is possible.
He pointed out that the new arrivals have an opportunity to write themselves into the club's history books by ending the long-standing league title drought that has plagued the Soweto giants for over a decade.
"Things haven't been going our way at Kaizer Chiefs; so the new players will be heroes if Chiefs were to win the league this season.
"There are some positives in our start, and that gives me hope against Sundowns," Spencer concluded.
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