Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr’s leadership under scrutiny - 'Can he listen to someone else’s opinion?'

The former Amakhosi star believes that the current leadership structure is faltering under Kaizer Motaung Jr’s guidance, suggesting that he is not yet prepared for the heavy responsibilities that come with running one of Africa's most prestigious football institutions.

In a surprising twist, Khanye drew a comparison between the current sporting director and the club's long-standing football manager, Bobby Motaung, arguing that the latter possessed a more inclusive approach to management. Khanye expressed his belief that Bobby’s willingness to engage with others made him a more effective leader during his prime years at the Naturena headquarters.

"For me, Bobby, the one I knew, was good even though everyone has their mistakes," Khanye said, as per The Citizen.

"When I was there, he was very involved as the general manager. He is human and has his own personality, but he would listen to people with an open ear. When I had issues, it was easy to speak to him."



