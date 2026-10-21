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Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr’s leadership under scrutiny - 'Can he listen to someone else’s opinion?'
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'Bobby would listen to people'
The former Amakhosi star believes that the current leadership structure is faltering under Kaizer Motaung Jr’s guidance, suggesting that he is not yet prepared for the heavy responsibilities that come with running one of Africa's most prestigious football institutions.
In a surprising twist, Khanye drew a comparison between the current sporting director and the club's long-standing football manager, Bobby Motaung, arguing that the latter possessed a more inclusive approach to management. Khanye expressed his belief that Bobby’s willingness to engage with others made him a more effective leader during his prime years at the Naturena headquarters.
"For me, Bobby, the one I knew, was good even though everyone has their mistakes," Khanye said, as per The Citizen.
"When I was there, he was very involved as the general manager. He is human and has his own personality, but he would listen to people with an open ear. When I had issues, it was easy to speak to him."
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Concerns over management style & interaction
Khanye’s primary concern lies in what he perceives as a lack of interpersonal connectivity from Motaung Jr.
"With Junior, I played with him, and I am not sure he was ready to manage the team. You have to be able to interact with the people. Can he listen to someone else’s opinion?” he asked.
He went further to suggest that the club should look beyond the Motaung family to find a specialist who can provide the sporting director with necessary administrative support.
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Criticism of past transfer decisions
The critique extended to the club's recent activity in the transfer market, where Khanye pointed to specific missed opportunities as evidence of poor decision-making. He specifically cited the failure to secure Andile Jali when the midfielder was a free agent as a moment when he lost faith in the current sporting director's vision for the squad.
"When Andile Jali was a free agent, he said he had wanted him before he went overseas. That statement alone told me something about him," Khanye remarked.
"Even now as the sports manager, he is making questionable decisions." The pundit remains convinced that the decision to let Jali join Mamelodi Sundowns was a significant tactical error rooted in a lack of humility at the executive level.
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'He needs to humble himself'
Khanye also highlighted the recent handling of the squad’s midfield options, questioning why Thabo Cele was allowed to leave while Sibongiseni Mthethwa remained at the club.
"I am not saying Cele was ‘wow’ at Chiefs, but he was better than Mthethwa. You can’t release Cele and leave Mthethwa. It means he was sacrificing. He needs to humble himself and bring someone to help him with player identification," Khanye continued.
Finally, Khanye urged the club to adopt a more transparent relationship with its massive fanbase. "Chiefs should be like that; the supporters are supposed to have a say," he explained.
"It may not be the final word, but there is some advice they can give to the management. So, if those people are unhappy, there will be a problem."
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