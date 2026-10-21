Backpagepix
Kaizer Chiefs recruitment questioned amid possible CAF Confederation Cup elimination - 'They need to make sure the players they bring in are suitable'
- Backpagepix
Amakhosi facing continental crisis
Kaizer Chiefs icon Pollen Ndlanya has sounded the alarm for the Soweto giants, suggesting that failing to secure a place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages would represent a catastrophic blow to the club's prestige.
Fernando Da Cruz’s men are currently walking a tightrope after a disappointing 1-0 first-leg defeat against Red Arrows in Zambia, leaving their continental ambitions hanging by a thread.
The pressure is mounting on the head coach as he prepares his side for the return leg at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this Friday.
“If Chiefs were to be knocked out of continental competition before reaching the group stages, it would be a serious setback,” Ndlanya said, as quoted by The Citizen.
- Backpagepix
Recruitment strategy under the microscope
Beyond the immediate results on the pitch, Ndlanya has focused his criticism on the club's recent activity in the transfer market.
The former striker questioned whether the hierarchy is identifying the correct profiles to fit the unique demands of playing for a club of Chiefs' stature.
He believes that the current recruitment process lacks a clear vision that aligns with the team's desired identity.
“I am not saying the players they currently have are all bad,” Ndlanya explained when discussing the talent available to Da Cruz.
“There are good players in the squad, but recruitment is about identifying the right players for the team and the way it wants to play.
"That is why I sometimes wonder who is responsible for recruitment at Chiefs. They need to make sure the players they bring in are suitable for the club’s needs.”
- Backpagepix
Demanding a shift toward youth
For Ndlanya, the solution to the club's stagnation lies in a more aggressive integration of the club's academy products.
He argued that the first-team environment needs a shake-up that prioritises long-term sustainability over short-term fixes that have failed to deliver consistent results in recent seasons.
The legend is calling for a more meritocratic approach to squad selection that rewards internal development.
“They need to improve the quality of their squad and give their development players a chance,” the Amakhosi icon added during his assessment.
“They should consider bringing several promising youngsters into the senior team and allowing them to compete for places … they need to build a team that can compete consistently.”
This perspective puts further heat on the coaching staff to look inward for solutions during this difficult period.
- Backpagepix
Pressure builds on Fernando Da Cruz
The current situation is a stark contrast to the previous campaign, where Chiefs successfully reached the group stages of the Confederation Cup under the guidance of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.
A failure to overturn the deficit against Red Arrows would mark a significant regression for the club and intensify the scrutiny on the technical team.
With the Durban crowd expected to demand a high-octane performance, the second leg represents more than just a match; it is a test of the club's current direction and the suitability of the players currently wearing the famous gold and black jersey.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting