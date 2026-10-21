Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Fernando Da Cruz Inacio Miguel Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs recruitment questioned amid possible CAF Confederation Cup elimination - 'They need to make sure the players they bring in are suitable'

CAF Confederations Cup
Kaizer Chiefs
F. Da Cruz
K. Ben Youssef
C. Kaze
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Knockout Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Red Arrows

The Glamour Boys are facing a defining moment in their season as they look to overturn a continental deficit, but club legend Pollen Ndlanya believes the issues run deeper than just one result. The former Amakhosi striker has raised serious concerns regarding the club’s current transfer strategy and squad composition.

  • Pollen NdlanyaBackpagepix

    Amakhosi facing continental crisis

    Kaizer Chiefs icon Pollen Ndlanya has sounded the alarm for the Soweto giants, suggesting that failing to secure a place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages would represent a catastrophic blow to the club's prestige.

    Fernando Da Cruz’s men are currently walking a tightrope after a disappointing 1-0 first-leg defeat against Red Arrows in Zambia, leaving their continental ambitions hanging by a thread.

    The pressure is mounting on the head coach as he prepares his side for the return leg at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this Friday.

    “If Chiefs were to be knocked out of continental competition before reaching the group stages, it would be a serious setback,” Ndlanya said, as quoted by The Citizen.



  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Recruitment strategy under the microscope

    Beyond the immediate results on the pitch, Ndlanya has focused his criticism on the club's recent activity in the transfer market.

    The former striker questioned whether the hierarchy is identifying the correct profiles to fit the unique demands of playing for a club of Chiefs' stature.

    He believes that the current recruitment process lacks a clear vision that aligns with the team's desired identity.

    “I am not saying the players they currently have are all bad,” Ndlanya explained when discussing the talent available to Da Cruz.

    “There are good players in the squad, but recruitment is about identifying the right players for the team and the way it wants to play.

    "That is why I sometimes wonder who is responsible for recruitment at Chiefs. They need to make sure the players they bring in are suitable for the club’s needs.”



  • Mduduzi Shabalala Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Demanding a shift toward youth

    For Ndlanya, the solution to the club's stagnation lies in a more aggressive integration of the club's academy products.

    He argued that the first-team environment needs a shake-up that prioritises long-term sustainability over short-term fixes that have failed to deliver consistent results in recent seasons.

    The legend is calling for a more meritocratic approach to squad selection that rewards internal development.

    “They need to improve the quality of their squad and give their development players a chance,” the Amakhosi icon added during his assessment.

    “They should consider bringing several promising youngsters into the senior team and allowing them to compete for places … they need to build a team that can compete consistently.”

    This perspective puts further heat on the coaching staff to look inward for solutions during this difficult period.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Pressure builds on Fernando Da Cruz

    The current situation is a stark contrast to the previous campaign, where Chiefs successfully reached the group stages of the Confederation Cup under the guidance of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

    A failure to overturn the deficit against Red Arrows would mark a significant regression for the club and intensify the scrutiny on the technical team.

    With the Durban crowd expected to demand a high-octane performance, the second leg represents more than just a match; it is a test of the club's current direction and the suitability of the players currently wearing the famous gold and black jersey.

Next matches
KAC

KAC

Knockout Cup

27 Oct 2026

TSG

TSG

ORP

ORP

Premier Soccer League

31 Oct 2026

KAC

KAC