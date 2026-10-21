Kaizer Chiefs recruitment questioned amid possible CAF Confederation Cup elimination - 'They need to make sure the players they bring in are suitable'

Kaizer Chiefs icon Pollen Ndlanya has sounded the alarm for the Soweto giants, suggesting that failing to secure a place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages would represent a catastrophic blow to the club's prestige.

Fernando Da Cruz’s men are currently walking a tightrope after a disappointing 1-0 first-leg defeat against Red Arrows in Zambia, leaving their continental ambitions hanging by a thread.

The pressure is mounting on the head coach as he prepares his side for the return leg at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this Friday.

“If Chiefs were to be knocked out of continental competition before reaching the group stages, it would be a serious setback,” Ndlanya said, as quoted by The Citizen.







