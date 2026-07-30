Kaizer Chiefs new coach Fernando Da Cruz 'is already making excuses’ like Nasreddine Nabi - 'This coach does not seem confident in himself'
- Kaizer Chiefs
Da Cruz under fire for honesty
Fernando Da Cruz has barely settled into the dugout at Kaizer Chiefs, but he is already facing heavy criticism from the club’s former stars with his cautious outlook on the season ahead.
The coach has hinted his squad lacks the tactical variety and depth needed to mount a serious title challenge, especially when you throw in the CAF Confederation Cup commitments.
And the club's slow start to the transfer window has also raised eyebrows.
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Comparison to the Nabi era
Former Chiefs forward Fees Moloi did not hold back when assessing the manager's recent comments, drawing a direct parallel between Da Cruz and his predecessor.
Speaking to KickOff, Moloi expressed his frustration at what he perceives as a lack of confidence from the new man in charge.
Moloi was adamant that the French coach is following a path well-trodden by Nasreddine Nabi.
"Da Cruz is already making excuses so that if he fails to improve the team, he would be able to say 'I told you so'.
"Da Cruz is the same as Nabi. His statement reminds me of the Tunisian coach.
"It is his job to get the team ready. It seems he took the job blindly,” Moloi said.
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Demanding competitive results immediately
The expectation at a club like Kaizer Chiefs is always to compete for every trophy available, regardless of the transition period.
Moloi questioned why any coach would accept the prestigious role if they did not believe they could make the current squad competitive from the first whistle.
The legend’s critique centred on the professionalism of the appointment and the clarity of communication between the coach and the board.
Moloi questioned the logic of the move by stating: "If Kaizer Chiefs are not ready to compete, then what is he doing here?
"He was brought in to prepare the team and make it competitive.
"This coach does not seem confident in himself.”
- Kaizer Chiefs
A challenge for the Naturena hierarchy
The pressure is now squarely on the Chiefs management to decide whether to back their new manager’s demands in the transfer market or expect him to deliver with the existing roster.
Moloi believes that if reinforcements were a prerequisite for success, those terms should have been established before the contract was signed.
Moloi concluded his assessment by suggesting the manager might have walked into the role without a full understanding of the squad's limitations.
"Why did he accept the job at a team that is not ready?
"He should have told management from the beginning that 'For me to be able to make the team compete, you will have to strengthen here and there'.”
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