Kaizer Chiefs new coach Fernando Da Cruz 'is already making excuses’ like Nasreddine Nabi - 'This coach does not seem confident in himself'

Former Chiefs forward Fees Moloi did not hold back when assessing the manager's recent comments, drawing a direct parallel between Da Cruz and his predecessor.

Speaking to KickOff, Moloi expressed his frustration at what he perceives as a lack of confidence from the new man in charge.

Moloi was adamant that the French coach is following a path well-trodden by Nasreddine Nabi.

"Da Cruz is already making excuses so that if he fails to improve the team, he would be able to say 'I told you so'.

"Da Cruz is the same as Nabi. His statement reminds me of the Tunisian coach.

"It is his job to get the team ready. It seems he took the job blindly,” Moloi said.