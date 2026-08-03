Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala praised after return to action in DDC friendly - 'I like the way he was humble'

Mduduzi Shabalala has moved a step closer to making his Kaizer Chiefs first-team return after getting valuable minutes for the club's reserve side over the weekend.

The talented playmaker has been working his way back to full fitness after suffering a broken arm towards the end of last season's Premier Soccer League campaign.

While the senior side kicked off their season against Kruger United on Saturday evening, Shabalala travelled to Lesotho with the DStv Diski Challenge squad, featuring in a friendly against Lifofane FC.

The outing formed part of his rehabilitation plan, allowing him to regain match sharpness and build fitness ahead of his return to first-team action.



