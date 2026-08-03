Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala praised after return to action in DDC friendly - 'I like the way he was humble'
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Shabalala steps up recovery in Lesotho
Mduduzi Shabalala has moved a step closer to making his Kaizer Chiefs first-team return after getting valuable minutes for the club's reserve side over the weekend.
The talented playmaker has been working his way back to full fitness after suffering a broken arm towards the end of last season's Premier Soccer League campaign.
While the senior side kicked off their season against Kruger United on Saturday evening, Shabalala travelled to Lesotho with the DStv Diski Challenge squad, featuring in a friendly against Lifofane FC.
The outing formed part of his rehabilitation plan, allowing him to regain match sharpness and build fitness ahead of his return to first-team action.
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Khumalo hails professional attitude
Speaking to KickOff, Amakhosi reserve team coach Vela Khumalo expressed his delight at having the senior star among his ranks.
“We played him for 75 minutes. Remember, when you train with the Reserve League team, the aim is to get minutes, and Mdu was too professional,” Khumalo stated.
“He knows what it takes to be in the DDC team.
“He showed he is coming from the good background of the team; he is still the same Mduduzi he was many years ago when I found him.
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First team return looms
The feedback from the technical staff suggests that Shabalala’s time with the developmental side was a temporary measure solely focused on his rehabilitation.
Having come through the 75-minute appearance unscathed, the focus now shifts back to his integration into the senior squad.
“Now he is done with us in the DDC, so he is going back to the first team.
“He was only with us for this game, and I like the way he was humble,” Khumalo explained.
This return to the senior setup will provide a timely boost for the Glamour Boys as they look to build momentum in the early stages of the league season.
High-level competition in Maseru
Following his side's 3-1 victory, Khumalo highlighted the quality of the opposition, noting that Lifofane are among the leading teams in the Lesotho Premier League.
“We were playing against a team that was in second spot in the Lesotho Premier League. It was more about assessing our team ahead of the new season.
“Shabalala was the only player [in the team] who is a regular in the Chiefs first team.
“Other than that, we had our normal DDC squad or players we’re looking to add,” Khumalo concluded.
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