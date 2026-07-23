Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Mduduzi Shabalala speaks out on his injury setback - 'My time will come again'
- Backpage
Overcoming the May heartbreak
The Kaizer Chiefs academy graduate was enjoying the most productive spell of his young career when disaster struck in May 2026.
Having established himself as a creative pillar in the Amakhosi midfield and earning a deserved place in the Bafana Bafana senior setup, the serious injury brought an abrupt end to his momentum.
Reflecting on the moment his season was cut short, Shabalala admitted that the initial diagnosis was a bitter pill to swallow given his aspirations for the year.
"It was a very difficult moment for me," he said as reported by Soccer Laduma.
"I was disappointed because I had worked hard and had big goals for both my club and the national team.
"But I also knew that setbacks are part of football, so I focused on my recovery and stayed motivated, knowing my time will come again."
Building resilience away from the pitch
While his absence has been felt by the Naturena faithful, Shabalala has used the time away from the grass to develop his mental fortitude.
The recovery process for a high-performance athlete is often as much about psychological strength as it is about physical repair.
The playmaker shared a positive update on his current physical state, suggesting that the light at the end of the tunnel is finally becoming visible.
"It is going well, and I'm getting stronger every day.
"Mentally, this period has taught me patience, resilience, and the importance of staying positive during difficult times.
"It's helped me grow not only as a player but also as a person, and I believe I'll come back even stronger," he said.
Off-field success with Puma
Despite his inability to contribute on the field, Shabalala’s commercial appeal remains at an all-time high.
He was recently unveiled as the face of PUMA South Africa’s local campaign for the innovative PUMA ULTRA 7 football boot.
This partnership underscores his status as a marquee figure in South African sport, proving that his influence extends far beyond the 90 minutes of a matchday.
This milestone serves as a significant boost during a period that could have otherwise been defined by isolation.
By aligning with a global brand during his recovery, Shabalala has maintained his visibility within the football community.
The collaboration also highlights the belief that major stakeholders have in his ability to return to the pinnacle of the Betway Premiership and beyond.
- Backpage
A message to the next generation
Shabalala is not just focused on his own path; he is also keen to use his experience to inspire other young footballers who might be struggling with their own career obstacles.
The pressure of performing for a club like Kaizer Chiefs can be immense, and the 22-year-old wants to ensure that those watching his journey understand that progress is rarely linear.
Offering words of encouragement, the Bafana Bafana international urged youngsters to stay the course regardless of the setbacks they encounter.
"I would tell them to keep believing in themselves and trust the process.
"Setbacks are part of the journey, but hard work, consistency, and a positive mindset will always create opportunities.
"Focus on improving every day, and the right people will notice your talent," Shabalala concluded.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting