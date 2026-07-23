Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Mduduzi Shabalala speaks out on his injury setback - 'My time will come again'

The Kaizer Chiefs academy graduate was enjoying the most productive spell of his young career when disaster struck in May 2026.

Having established himself as a creative pillar in the Amakhosi midfield and earning a deserved place in the Bafana Bafana senior setup, the serious injury brought an abrupt end to his momentum.

Reflecting on the moment his season was cut short, Shabalala admitted that the initial diagnosis was a bitter pill to swallow given his aspirations for the year.

"It was a very difficult moment for me," he said as reported by Soccer Laduma.

"I was disappointed because I had worked hard and had big goals for both my club and the national team.

"But I also knew that setbacks are part of football, so I focused on my recovery and stayed motivated, knowing my time will come again."