Kaizer Chiefs legend tips Orlando Pirates rising star Relebohile Mofokeng to potentially eclipse Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar and Lucas Radebe as South Africa’s greatest export
The 19-year-old's performances for the Buccaneers has dominated headlines this season, as his remarkable consistency continues to make waves.
- Mofokeng rises to prominence at Pirates
- The young star is gaining attention
- Chiefs icon Tshabalala shares views on the player’s future