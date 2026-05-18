Kaizer Chiefs left-back Bradley Cross earns praise after steady season - 'He has had a good season & fitted in nicely'
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Cementing the left-back spot
Bradley Cross has enjoyed a strong 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign with Kaizer Chiefs.
The left-back has undergone a notable transformation, evolving into a dependable presence in the Amakhosi backline during his second season at the club.
Under the guidance of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, the Kempton Park-born defender has featured in 21 league matches, even contributing an assist along the way.
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'He has had a good season'
The competition for places at Naturena is always fierce, but Cross has managed to create a sense of stability in a position that has often been a problem area for the Soweto giants.
His former development coach, Tony Dias, has followed his rise with immense pride. Dias, who coached Cross during his time at Mpumalanga Black Aces, believes the defender has embraced the pressure of representing South Africa’s most supported club with remarkable composure.
"I thought he has had a good season at Chiefs, and I say so because I follow him, just like I do with all our boys," said Dias as per KickOff.
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Adapting to a new defensive role
One of the most impressive aspects of the 25-year-old’s rise is his tactical flexibility.
While he is now known as a tenacious defender, his roots were much further forward on the pitch.
According to Dias, the transition to the backline has been seamless despite the change in responsibilities on the field.
"From my perspective, he has fitted in nicely at Chiefs in a different role to what he played while with us when he was further up the pitch," he explained.
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Humility remains key to success
Dias emphasises that the defender’s character is just as important as his technical ability, citing a strong upbringing and a commitment to the values instilled in him during his youth.
"Part of it is that at Jo’burg City, we are there to develop the man and not just the player, but commitment, discipline, dedication, work ethic, and hard work," Dias added.
"He is at Chiefs now, but still the same Brad that I coached. I also know his parents well, good family and good upbringing, which is important for a player.
"The support structure was always solid and has played a role in him getting to where he is now."