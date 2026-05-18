Kaizer Chiefs left-back Bradley Cross earns praise after steady season - 'He has had a good season & fitted in nicely'

The competition for places at Naturena is always fierce, but Cross has managed to create a sense of stability in a position that has often been a problem area for the Soweto giants.

His former development coach, Tony Dias, has followed his rise with immense pride. Dias, who coached Cross during his time at Mpumalanga Black Aces, believes the defender has embraced the pressure of representing South Africa’s most supported club with remarkable composure.

"I thought he has had a good season at Chiefs, and I say so because I follow him, just like I do with all our boys," said Dias as per KickOff.



