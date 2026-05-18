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Bradley Cross, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs left-back Bradley Cross earns praise after steady season - 'He has had a good season & fitted in nicely'

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The 25-year-old is quickly becoming the first name on the Glamour Boys team sheet. Since making the left-back spot his own, the Amakhosi star has earned rave reviews for his defensive steel and newfound consistency. His rapid rise to prominence has come as no surprise to those who tracked his early development, as he continues to prove he belongs at the highest level in Naturena.

  • Bradley Cross, Glody Lilepo, Inacio Miguel and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Cementing the left-back spot

    Bradley Cross has enjoyed a strong 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign with Kaizer Chiefs.

    The left-back has undergone a notable transformation, evolving into a dependable presence in the Amakhosi backline during his second season at the club.

    Under the guidance of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, the Kempton Park-born defender has featured in 21 league matches, even contributing an assist along the way.


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  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    'He has had a good season'

    The competition for places at Naturena is always fierce, but Cross has managed to create a sense of stability in a position that has often been a problem area for the Soweto giants.

    His former development coach, Tony Dias, has followed his rise with immense pride. Dias, who coached Cross during his time at Mpumalanga Black Aces, believes the defender has embraced the pressure of representing South Africa’s most supported club with remarkable composure.

    "I thought he has had a good season at Chiefs, and I say so because I follow him, just like I do with all our boys," said Dias as per KickOff.


  • Abderrahim Deghmoum, Al Masry & Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Adapting to a new defensive role

    One of the most impressive aspects of the 25-year-old’s rise is his tactical flexibility.

    While he is now known as a tenacious defender, his roots were much further forward on the pitch.

    According to Dias, the transition to the backline has been seamless despite the change in responsibilities on the field.

    "From my perspective, he has fitted in nicely at Chiefs in a different role to what he played while with us when he was further up the pitch," he explained.


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  • Lebohang Maboe and Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Humility remains key to success

    Dias emphasises that the defender’s character is just as important as his technical ability, citing a strong upbringing and a commitment to the values instilled in him during his youth.

    "Part of it is that at Jo’burg City, we are there to develop the man and not just the player, but commitment, discipline, dedication, work ethic, and hard work," Dias added.

    "He is at Chiefs now, but still the same Brad that I coached. I also know his parents well, good family and good upbringing, which is important for a player.

    "The support structure was always solid and has played a role in him getting to where he is now."


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