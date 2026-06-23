Kaizer Chiefs keep it in-house as they appoint Fernando Da Cruz second assistant coach with newly minted CAF A coaching license
Kaizer Chiefs appoint Da Cruz
Last week Kaizer Chiefs revealed they had appointed Fernando Da Cruz to their vacant head coaching position.
Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to announce the appointment of Fernando da Cruz as Head Coach. He has signed a two-year contract with a one-year option, effective 1 July 2026.
Born in France, Da Cruz comes highly qualified with a UEFA Pro Licence, the highest coaching certification in football.
He worked briefly with Chiefs during pre-season two years ago before joining the Moroccan Football Federation, where he served as Technical Director until the end of June. He will officially take charge of Amakhosi at the beginning of July.
The 54-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Soweto giants. His remarkable coaching journey includes three separate stints at French powerhouse Lille, where he worked under renowned Argentine manager, Marcelo Bielsa, and helped nurture future international stars such as Idrissa Gueye, Lucas Digne, Victor Osimhen, and Eden Hazard.
Da Cruz’s success, however, extends beyond Europe. In the 2022/23 season, he impressively guided AS FAR to the Moroccan Botola League title, cementing his reputation as a proven winner. His strong background in youth development and academy structures aligns neatly with Chiefs’ long-term vision.
Joining him on the bench will be Assistant Coach Mahmoud Abbas, a 35-year-old Egyptian with vast experience who will add further depth to the technical team.
The sports science portfolio will come under the direction of Julien Le Heran, who was also born in France.
The squad returns to training on Thursday 18 June, with the assistant-coach overseeing baseline preparations before Da Cruz’s arrival in just under a fortnight’s time. On his arrival, the coach will use the few days before a pre-season camp to evaluate the team and its progress.
The team will leave for the training camp shortly afterwards where the coaches will get more time to familiarise themselves with the players and ensure that they are ready for the challenging season ahead.
More announcements will follow.
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Local assistance
The announcement immediately sparked debate over concerns the new coach and his technical team were unfamiliar with the local landscape.
Several former players and pundits mentioned these concerns in the media, most notably former striker Thembinkosi Biyela who implored the club to bring in Arthur Zwane as Da Cruz's assistant.
"They need to get him somebody who is familiar with South African football and knows the culture of the team. Only then we can go far," Biyela explained to KickOff.
"Mamelodi Sundowns they've got Steve Komphela, Orlando Pirates they've got Mandla Ncikazi even though they have foreigners as head coaches.
"The new head coach needs to understand South African players are unique," Biyela concluded.
And now Amakhosi have moved to allay those fears by appointing an internal candidate who knows both the club and the domestic football scene.
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Amakhosi lean on continuity with Sheppard appointment
Kaizer Chiefs have opted for a blend of fresh leadership and internal continuity by confirming Dillon Sheppard as the second assistant coach for the upcoming season.
Sheppard will work directly under the newly appointed Fernando Da Cruz, whose tenure at Naturena officially begins on July 1, and in tandem with first assistant Mahmoud Abbas.
The club has emphasized that Sheppard’s role is strategic, acting as a bridge between the senior squad and the youth structures.
In an official statement, the club explained: "Coach Sheppard will officially take on the role of second assistant coach, working alongside Coach Fernando da Cruz and Assistant Coach Mahmoud Abbas, while continuing to serve as the vital link between the reserve side, where he collaborates with Coach Vela Khumalo, and the senior team.
"Sheppard did similar work with the previous technical team, helping Amakhosi to finish third in the Betway Premiership last season."
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New qualification boosts technical bench expertise
The appointment coincides with a significant personal milestone for Sheppard, who has secured his CAF A license.
Having previously served as an assistant under previous coaching regimes, the former winger is well-versed in the pressures of the Chiefs hot seat.
His recent academic achievement is seen as a major asset for the club as they look to build on last season's third-place finish in the Betway Premiership.
Reflecting on his growth and the support from the Amakhosi hierarchy, Sheppard expressed his pride in reaching this professional landmark.
"I’m proud to have achieved this. The journey started some time ago and came with challenges along the way, but I’m glad I’ve reached the goal.
"I’m grateful to the club for standing by me throughout the process, and I’ll work hard to share the knowledge I have acquired with our players and other coaches within the club," he said.