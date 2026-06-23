Kaizer Chiefs keep it in-house as they appoint Fernando Da Cruz second assistant coach with newly minted CAF A coaching license

Last week Kaizer Chiefs revealed they had appointed Fernando Da Cruz to their vacant head coaching position.

Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to announce the appointment of Fernando da Cruz as Head Coach. He has signed a two-year contract with a one-year option, effective 1 July 2026.

Born in France, Da Cruz comes highly qualified with a UEFA Pro Licence, the highest coaching certification in football.

He worked briefly with Chiefs during pre-season two years ago before joining the Moroccan Football Federation, where he served as Technical Director until the end of June. He will officially take charge of Amakhosi at the beginning of July.

The 54-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Soweto giants. His remarkable coaching journey includes three separate stints at French powerhouse Lille, where he worked under renowned Argentine manager, Marcelo Bielsa, and helped nurture future international stars such as Idrissa Gueye, Lucas Digne, Victor Osimhen, and Eden Hazard.

Da Cruz’s success, however, extends beyond Europe. In the 2022/23 season, he impressively guided AS FAR to the Moroccan Botola League title, cementing his reputation as a proven winner. His strong background in youth development and academy structures aligns neatly with Chiefs’ long-term vision.

Joining him on the bench will be Assistant Coach Mahmoud Abbas, a 35-year-old Egyptian with vast experience who will add further depth to the technical team.

The sports science portfolio will come under the direction of Julien Le Heran, who was also born in France.

The squad returns to training on Thursday 18 June, with the assistant-coach overseeing baseline preparations before Da Cruz’s arrival in just under a fortnight’s time. On his arrival, the coach will use the few days before a pre-season camp to evaluate the team and its progress.

The team will leave for the training camp shortly afterwards where the coaches will get more time to familiarise themselves with the players and ensure that they are ready for the challenging season ahead.

More announcements will follow.







