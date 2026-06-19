Kaizer Chiefs urged to bring back Arthur Zwane as Fernando Da Cruz’s assistant - ‘Pay whatever needs to be paid to get him to Naturena’

As Kaizer Chiefs usher in a new era under Fernando Da Cruz, concerns have been raised regarding the coach's familiarity with the local landscape.

Former striker Thembinkosi Biyela has identified Arthur Zwane as the essential missing piece in the Glamour Boys' technical puzzle, insisting that the club must prioritize bringing the AmaZulu head coach back to the village.

Biyela argues that the weight of the Chiefs jersey and the specific demands of the fan base require an intimate understanding of the club's internal mechanics.

"At Chiefs, you need someone who knows the culture of the team, someone who has experienced the pressure that comes with being the club's player," Biyela told KickOff.