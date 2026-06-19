Kaizer Chiefs urged to bring back Arthur Zwane as Fernando Da Cruz’s assistant - ‘Pay whatever needs to be paid to get him to Naturena’
- Kaizer Chiefs Media
The need for local knowledge at Naturena
As Kaizer Chiefs usher in a new era under Fernando Da Cruz, concerns have been raised regarding the coach's familiarity with the local landscape.
Former striker Thembinkosi Biyela has identified Arthur Zwane as the essential missing piece in the Glamour Boys' technical puzzle, insisting that the club must prioritize bringing the AmaZulu head coach back to the village.
Biyela argues that the weight of the Chiefs jersey and the specific demands of the fan base require an intimate understanding of the club's internal mechanics.
"At Chiefs, you need someone who knows the culture of the team, someone who has experienced the pressure that comes with being the club's player," Biyela told KickOff.
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'Get him somebody familiar with culture of the team'
Zwane has notably rebuilt his reputation since departing Naturena, recently guiding Usuthu into contention for CAF Confederation Cup qualification, before ultimately missing out to Amakhosi.
He also established the KwaZulu-Natal side as one of the most recognised clubs in the Premier Soccer League for developing young talent, while securing a spot in the MTN8.
Despite his success in Durban, Biyela believes Zwane's true value lies in helping Da Cruz adapt to South African football.
"Doing it alone without knowing the culture of the team, it's going to be difficult," Biyela explained.
"They need to get him somebody who is familiar with South African football and knows the culture of the team. Only then we can go far."
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Following the blueprint of rivals
The call for a local assistant is backed by the successful models seen at other top South African clubs.
Biyela pointed to these examples as evidence that a local right-hand man is a necessity rather than a luxury.
"Don't worry about the belief that says local coaches are backstabbers; you just need to trust your technical staff as a coach.
"Mamelodi Sundowns they've got Steve Komphela, Orlando Pirates they've got Mandla Ncikazi even though they have foreigners as head coaches," he noted.
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A plea to the Chiefs hierarchy
The message to the Chiefs management is clear: spare no expense to reunite with Zwane.
"The new head coach needs to understand South African players are unique," Biyela concluded.
"So you need an assistant the players will relate to, and that assistant should be none other than the current AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane.
"Chiefs should just pay Zwane whatever needs to be paid to get him and bring him to Naturena."