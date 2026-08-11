Kaizer Chiefs’ costly error against Golden Arrows analysed - 'This will teach him to stick to his principles and not to anticipate too much'

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe has provided a blunt assessment of Brandon Petersen's performance following the shot-stopper's error.

Shongwe believes that the Glamour Boys captain's desire to be proactive backfired significantly during the cup clash.

The veteran keeper suggested that Petersen was trying to gain a tactical edge by moving early, but he ultimately paid the price for straying from his fundamentals.

"Sometimes when you have become too good at something, you start anticipating a lot what will happen next, and sometimes you get caught," Shongwe told KickOff.



