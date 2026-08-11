Kaizer Chiefs’ costly error against Golden Arrows analysed - 'This will teach him to stick to his principles and not to anticipate too much'
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The cost of over-anticipation
Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe has provided a blunt assessment of Brandon Petersen's performance following the shot-stopper's error.
Shongwe believes that the Glamour Boys captain's desire to be proactive backfired significantly during the cup clash.
The veteran keeper suggested that Petersen was trying to gain a tactical edge by moving early, but he ultimately paid the price for straying from his fundamentals.
"Sometimes when you have become too good at something, you start anticipating a lot what will happen next, and sometimes you get caught," Shongwe told KickOff.
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'It was horrible'
"He wants to have already stolen a few steps by the time the cross is delivered, and that way it gives you an advantage. This will teach him to stick to his principles and not to anticipate too much," he added.
"But in this case, it looked really bad. It was horrible.
"I know exactly what he was trying to do. This is what brave goalkeepers do. It's in the skipper's character, his individual character.
"In Petersen's case, there was no time to recover. It was a well-placed cross."
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Defending the coaching staff
While the mistake has drawn heavy criticism from the Amakhosi faithful, Shongwe was quick to point out that such errors are often down to the player's instincts rather than a failure in training.
He insisted that the technical staff should not be held responsible for the goalkeeper’ split-second decision-making on the pitch.
He elaborated on the psychological aspect of the position, noting that brave keepers often find themselves in these vulnerable situations.
"We can't blame the goalkeeper coach; it's in the goalkeeper's character," Shongwe concluded.
What comes next for Amakhosi?
Amakhosi have very little time to dwell on their cup disappointment, with the domestic league schedule offering a quick opportunity for redemption.
The Soweto giants are set to face Sekhukhune United on Wednesday in a Premier Soccer League encounter that has taken on added significance following their weekend setback.
The upcoming clash presents a crucial opportunity for Petersen to show his mental toughness and prove he can bounce back from the ‘horrible’ mistake highlighted by Shongwe.
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