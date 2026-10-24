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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz explains Renaldo Leaner's absence in CAF Confederation Cup exit - 'We haven’t been lucky with injuries'
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Injury crisis hits Amakhosi at crucial time
Following a 1-0 defeat in the first-leg encounter, Kaizer Chiefs headed to Moses Mabhida Stadium with their sights firmly set on progression.
However, a series of unfortunate events saw their ambitions collapse and crash out of the CAF Confederation Cup on penalties. While Fernando Da Cruz watched his side fail to show a clinical edge during the 90 minutes, his strategy had already been compromised by a selection crisis before kick-off.
The head coach later explained that Renaldo Leaner's absence from the matchday squad.
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Finger injury halts Leaner momentum
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Da Cruz shed light on the misfortune that struck his goalkeeping department during the final preparations.
“Yesterday in the matchday minus one, Renaldo was injured in his finger,” the head coach explained as per iDiski Times.
This late setback forced a total rethink of the defensive strategy, though the coach was quick to praise the application of those who were fit enough to take the field despite the mounting casualty list at the club.
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Chiefs battle against bad luck
The injury to Leaner is merely the latest chapter in a frustrating period for the Chiefs' medical department.
Da Cruz expressed his disappointment at the frequency of these setbacks, noting that his squad has been depleted of several senior figures during a critical run of fixtures.
The lack of continuity in goal has particularly hampered the team's ability to build a settled back four during their continental campaign.
“So, he couldn’t play, and we said yesterday, we haven’t been lucky with injuries,” Da Cruz continued during his post-match assessment.
The coach clearly feels that the results have not reflected the effort put in by his remaining players, who have had to adapt to constant changes in personnel.
The frustration was evident as he lamented the timing of these physical blows during such an important stage of the season.
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Focus on performance despite exit
Despite the pain of crashing out of the CAF Confederation Cup, the Amakhosi boss remained defiant regarding the quality of football his side produced under difficult circumstances.
“When you see our team today, we have five players injured, and when you look at the performance of the team, it’s very positive,” Da Cruz concluded.
With five key members currently out of action, the coaching staff faces a race against time to get players back to full fitness before their next league assignment.
The primary concern will be the status of Leaner and Petersen as they look to stabilise the goalkeeping position.
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