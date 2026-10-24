Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz explains Renaldo Leaner's absence in CAF Confederation Cup exit - 'We haven’t been lucky with injuries'

Following a 1-0 defeat in the first-leg encounter, Kaizer Chiefs headed to Moses Mabhida Stadium with their sights firmly set on progression.

However, a series of unfortunate events saw their ambitions collapse and crash out of the CAF Confederation Cup on penalties. While Fernando Da Cruz watched his side fail to show a clinical edge during the 90 minutes, his strategy had already been compromised by a selection crisis before kick-off.

The head coach later explained that Renaldo Leaner's absence from the matchday squad.