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Kaizer Chiefs assistant Dillon Sheppard slams 'not good enough' form as Fernando Da Cruz falls ill following Stellenbosch draw
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Da Cruz sidelined by illness
The post-match proceedings at FNB Stadium took an unexpected turn when Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz was unable to fulfil his media obligations. The Frenchman was reportedly taken ill immediately following the final whistle against Stellenbosch, leaving his assistant, Dillon Sheppard, to address the mounting concerns regarding the team's inability to turn draws into three points.
Sheppard provided an immediate update on the condition of the head coach, explaining the sudden absence of the tactical lead during the press conference.
“Coach Da Cruz has fallen ill, he was vomiting so the doctor is checking to see if he is ok,” he told reporters.
The stalemate against Gavin Hunt's side means Chiefs have now recorded five draws in their opening eight league fixtures. This run of results has seen them slip nine points behind current leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (but with a game in hand) and eight behind second-placed Orlando Pirates.
While avoiding defeat is typically seen as a positive, the frequency of these shared results is starting to take a toll on their championship aspirations. Sheppard was quick to dismiss any suggestion that the technical team is content with simply avoiding losses during this period.
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We have to be better
Addressing the growing frustration surrounding the team's habit of splitting points, Sheppard was adamant that the squad is aiming for much more than mediocrity.
“It is not a case of settling for a point,” he added when discussing the club's five draws.
“Each game is different, with different merits and objectives, but we want to win football games. I think we are doing enough to win, but if you look at the type of goals we are conceding, we have to be better,” the former Bafana Bafana international explained to the gathered media.
The assistant coach highlighted a specific disconnect between the team's defensive statistics and the actual scorelines they are producing.
Despite being statistically one of the most difficult teams to break down in the league, Chiefs are still finding ways to let opponents in.
“I think the stats show that we are second or third in the league in terms of conceding [the fewest] chances. But teams are still scoring [against us]. It is something we have to improve,” Sheppard noted.
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Missed chances
It was not just the defensive unit that came under fire during the post-match analysis, as the attacking department also faced scrutiny for missing clear-cut opportunities. Young forward Wandile Duba was singled out for his missed chances, which could have drastically altered the outcome of the match and the season’s trajectory.
“And also as an attacking force, [Wandile] Duba had a chance again today, he could be top goal scorer already. But these are things we must keep working on the training pitch to try and improve,” Sheppard remarked.
The match itself saw Mduduzi Shabalala cancel out Sinoxolo Kwayiba’s 48th-minute opener, but the lack of a killer instinct in the final third remains a glaring issue for the Soweto giants.
Sheppard concluded his initial assessment with a blunt reminder of the standards expected at Naturena, stating: “We are not losing games but it is not good enough.”
The message is clear: being difficult to beat is only half the battle for a club that demands silverware and consistent victories in the domestic top flight.
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Back to the drawing board
In the closing stages of the clash, Chiefs struggled to commit enough numbers forward to break down a resilient Stellenbosch defence.
Sheppard admitted that the team’s tactical setup became somewhat lopsided as they chased a winning goal, failing to capitalize on their territorial dominance.
“As the game went on we wanted to throw bodies forward but we were a bit back-heavy,” the assistant coach admitted.
This lack of balance prevented the wing-backs and midfielders from providing the necessary support to the forward line during the game’s critical moments.
“They threw two up front and we were five [at the back]. We tried to get the wing backs higher and to get other midfielders to join but we didn’t have that, we have to go back and improve. We get into the final third and are not able to capitalise. It is something we have to work on,” Sheppard concluded.
The technical staff now faces a difficult task in rebalancing the side before their next fixture, ensuring they don't leave themselves over-exposed while seeking the goals they need to win matches and climb the table.
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