Kaizer Chiefs assistant Dillon Sheppard slams 'not good enough' form as Fernando Da Cruz falls ill following Stellenbosch draw

The post-match proceedings at FNB Stadium took an unexpected turn when Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz was unable to fulfil his media obligations. The Frenchman was reportedly taken ill immediately following the final whistle against Stellenbosch, leaving his assistant, Dillon Sheppard, to address the mounting concerns regarding the team's inability to turn draws into three points.

Sheppard provided an immediate update on the condition of the head coach, explaining the sudden absence of the tactical lead during the press conference.

“Coach Da Cruz has fallen ill, he was vomiting so the doctor is checking to see if he is ok,” he told reporters.

The stalemate against Gavin Hunt's side means Chiefs have now recorded five draws in their opening eight league fixtures. This run of results has seen them slip nine points behind current leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (but with a game in hand) and eight behind second-placed Orlando Pirates.

While avoiding defeat is typically seen as a positive, the frequency of these shared results is starting to take a toll on their championship aspirations. Sheppard was quick to dismiss any suggestion that the technical team is content with simply avoiding losses during this period.



