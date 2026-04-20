Kaizer Chiefs are the kingmakers! Teko Modise explains why Amakhosi will determine who between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns win PSL tight race

Former Pirates and Sundowns star Teko Modise has argued that Amakhosi are going to influence who wins the league.

“I see it going to the penultimate match of the season. Kaizer Chiefs are above anyone who has to lift the trophy because they don’t need to be in form. They don’t need to play well to cause an upset; they just need to disrupt what is happening right now,” Modise told Carwash 2.0 Podcast.

“You have Sundowns that have just won 10 games in a row, but still, they are only a point ahead [of Pirates]. It just shows you how stiff the competition is. You might look at the fixtures and, with all due respect, you can say Pirates can do a double there and Sundowns can do a double there [both over Chiefs in the league].”

“That on its own is an incentive. Players will be hyped up. Those are games footballers want to play. I think for the first time in a long time, we see Chiefs as an important fixture, from the feeling of how the fans feel and from a title-deciding factor on both sides, for Pirates and Sundowns," he added.

“It will be decided before the last day. I don’t see Pirates at Orbit (College FC) being the game they need to win for the title."