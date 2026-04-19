Miguel Cardoso braces up for tough conclusion to the season as CAF Champions League final countdown begins and PSL title race run-in 'what a helluva challenge but a beautiful thing to do'

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Esperance 2-0 on aggregate to reach the CAF Champions League final.

Despite being Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso's third straight Champions League final, he describes reaching this season's final as one of his best.

It was also the second time for the Portuguese to reach the continental decider with Masandawana, with the other one coming during his time at Esperance.

“It’s one of the best nights of my life for sure,” Cardoso said as per iDiski Times.