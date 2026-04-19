Miguel Cardoso braces up for tough conclusion to the season as CAF Champions League final countdown begins and PSL title race run-in 'what a helluva challenge but a beautiful thing to do'
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Sundowns reach another CAF CL final
Mamelodi Sundowns beat Esperance 2-0 on aggregate to reach the CAF Champions League final.
Despite being Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso's third straight Champions League final, he describes reaching this season's final as one of his best.
It was also the second time for the Portuguese to reach the continental decider with Masandawana, with the other one coming during his time at Esperance.
“It’s one of the best nights of my life for sure,” Cardoso said as per iDiski Times.
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Beating big African teams
“In the last years we have beaten the most important teams in Africa,” Cardoso added.
“For me and my staff — wow — it’s been very hard work. The ones from Portugal, the ones from Africa, the ones from South Africa, the one from Denmark.
"Together we have done a very beautiful job. When we made the final the first time, second was great, third is unbelievable.”
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'A helluva challenge but a beautiful thing to do'
“We need to think about the league, because the Champions League final will be played when the league is finished,” Cardoso continued.
“Seven matches in 21 days — what is a helluva challenge but a beautiful thing to do.
“It’s very important to keep following us now in the league, we have one on Wednesday and then on the weekend. So it’s an appeal and a thank you: that we gather energy to follow us throughout the country, wherever we’re going to play.”
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'My family suffered a lot'
Cardoso credits his wife for standing by him through the pressure endured during Masandawana's road to the final.
“My family in Portugal, they have suffered a lot," said Cardoso.
"I was speaking to my wife on the phone — she was crying and saying thank you very much. There’s no big man without a big woman on the side.”