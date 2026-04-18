Ex-Orlando Pirates forward dismisses Buccaneers advantage notion in PSL title race over CAF Champions League-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns, insists Masandawana 'can manage to win both'

Orlando Pirates are bidding to win the Premier Soccer League title for the first time since 2012.

They are also pressing to end Mamelodi Sundowns' run of eight straight league crowns.

While trying to win a ninth consecutive league title, Masandawana have also been focusing on the CAF Champions League.

Pirates legend Andries Sebola has dismissed the notion that the Champions League will distract Sundowns in their quest for the PSL title.