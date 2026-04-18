Ex-Orlando Pirates forward dismisses Buccaneers advantage notion in PSL title race over CAF Champions League-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns, insists Masandawana 'can manage to win both'
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Pirates and Sundowns' PSL title brawl
Orlando Pirates are bidding to win the Premier Soccer League title for the first time since 2012.
They are also pressing to end Mamelodi Sundowns' run of eight straight league crowns.
While trying to win a ninth consecutive league title, Masandawana have also been focusing on the CAF Champions League.
Pirates legend Andries Sebola has dismissed the notion that the Champions League will distract Sundowns in their quest for the PSL title.
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Sundowns' quality explained
"Whoever plays at Sundowns is quality, you can see [Bathusi] Aubaas was not playing for a long period, but [against Esperance] he came in and stabilised the midfield after Grant Kekana got the red card," Sebola told Soccer Laduma.
"There's still [Zuko] Mdunyelwa, [Aubrey] Modiba was not even there [against Esperance], you can see they've got quality, anyone they can put in the field will deliver, as long as the coach can give them enough time to rest, rejuvenate, not over-load them and then they can manage to win both CAF [Champions League] and the league [Betway Premiership]."
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Pirates ruthless, but drops to a low
"Sundowns know how to win league games and how to win CAF games; they have the experience of doing that," added Sebola.
"For Pirates not to win the league, they will regret, because you can't draw against Siwelele and draw against Richards Bay and beat teams like TS Galaxy 6-0 and Arrows 5-0."
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Mbuyane weighs in on PSL title race
Former Pirates star Thulasizwe Mbuyane has had his say on the title race and feels the Buccaneers have done enough to deserve the crown.
“It would be disappointing if they lose out on the league title after so much work. Apart from that, the team has played very well,” Mbuyane said.
“The coach has come in and made the team play good football. The players they’ve brought in are performing at a national team level.
"They are raising the flag high there. So, I think it’s fair to rate them 80% out of 100%. The missing 20% is due to the fact that they’ve dropped points in the last few games where they shouldn’t have.
"Finishing second on the log won’t be that bad. We can still qualify for Africa, so they need to cement their top-two spot. It won’t be easy for both Pirates and Sundowns.”