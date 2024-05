Amakhosi concluded the 2023-24 Premier Soccer League campaign in 10th position, marking the end of their disappointing season.

This campaign will be one that Chiefs supporters will be eager to forget, as the Soweto club missed out on a Top 8 spot.

On the final day of PSL action, the Glamour Boys were unable to secure maximum points, suffering a 2-0 defeat to relegated Cape Town Spurs at DHL Stadium.

With the disappointing season now over, GOAL examines the reactions of the Amakhosi faithful on social media.