Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Al Kholood: Another late goal denies Fernando Da Cruz first win
Match report
Kaizer Chiefs played to their second successive stalemate on their Spanish pre-season tour after they were held by Saudi Pro League outfit Al Kholood to a 1-1 at Pinatar Arena on Wednesday.
Chiefs had opened the scoring in the 15th minute after Wandile Duba hit the back of the net.
But just as they had in the previous match, Amakhosi let in a late equaliser, this time in the 82nd minute, to see the game end in another draw.
Al Kholood match gallery
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After the previous pre-season friendly against Rangers, clips of the goals and a highlights package were released in the hours after the final whistle.
- Kaizer Chiefs
What's next for Kaizer Chiefs?
Chiefs now have a few days on the training pitches before they face Spanish LaLiga outfit Elche CF on Saturday, July 18, which will conclude their pre-season camp in Spain.
They will return to South Africa to face Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Complex in the third edition of the Toyota Cup on Sunday, July 26.
That will be their final preparations ahead of their PSL season start against newly promoted Kruger United on August 1.
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