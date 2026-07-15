Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Al Kholood: Another late goal denies Fernando Da Cruz first win

Kaizer Chiefs played to their second successive stalemate on their Spanish pre-season tour after they were held by Saudi Pro League outfit Al Kholood to a 1-1 at Pinatar Arena on Wednesday.

Chiefs had opened the scoring in the 15th minute after Wandile Duba hit the back of the net.

But just as they had in the previous match, Amakhosi let in a late equaliser, this time in the 82nd minute, to see the game end in another draw.







