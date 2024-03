GOAL readers have their say on who should take over once the Orlando Pirates chairman calls it a day in running Mzansi top flight football.

Kaizer Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung should not be considered as Dr. Irvin Khoza's replacement in the Premier Soccer League, according to fans.

There have been reports that the Sea Robbers chairman is contemplating leaving his role after serving for the last 19 years.

Some feel TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has what it takes to help the South African top-tier hit greater heights just like the current chairman.