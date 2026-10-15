Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Xabi Alonso! Why do so many top managers want Jordan Henderson? Former Chelsea star explains love for ex-Liverpool captain

Asked why so many leading coaches want Henderson - as he has also worked with Gerrard in the Saudi Pro League and skippered Dutch giants Ajax - ex-Chelsea winger Nevin, who was speaking in association with NetBet Sport Betting, told GOAL: “That's a very good point, because within the actual game, he’s certainly not seen as divisive in any way at all - maybe by one or two!

“I think he's got that much awareness, particularly defensively, even though he obviously scored a couple last weekend. But also, he's not just taking care of himself all the time. You know certain types of players that are basically team builders. They're the kind of glue players that you need, and if someone's not doing the right thing or stepping out of line or not got the right attitude, there are certain players - who used to be very common, who may be not so common now - who will say, ‘no, I don't care what you cost, I don't care who you think you are, you do this’. Just in a very simple, basic matter of fact type way.

“I think it is a talent in the modern game, it was not lost, but taken for granted that you'd have those players there. But in actual fact, when you've got a lot of mercenary players coming from a lot of different countries, their heart and soul might not be absolutely completely and utterly in that group that they're with. So when you have a problem with the ethics of a team, and I mean everyone working together, you need them.

“There's another thing as well. If you've got the strongest character in any club, and he's not a great influence, he may be brilliant when he's on the pitch, but if he gets dropped, he's a nightmare - he's still the biggest character there. You don't want that.

“What you want is somebody who's the kind of character that it's okay when he's not playing, when he's on the bench, when he's dropped out of the squad, he's still there, he's still doing the right things and saying the right things. And that's kind of a description for Jordan Henderson.”