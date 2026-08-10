Junior Khanye launches scathing attack on new Kaizer Chiefs signing Adolf Mtasingwa - 'There’s nothing special about this guy'

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger and outspoken iDiski TV analyst Junior Khanye has pulled no punches in his assessment of the club's latest recruitment drive.

Following the Amakhosi's narrow defeat to Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Sunday, Khanye singled out Tanzanian international Adolf Mtasingwa for a particularly harsh critique.

Khanye suggested that the club could have looked closer to home for better quality, questioning the decision to use a foreign quota spot on the midfielder.

Speaking on iDiski TV, the analyst expressed his frustration with the signing, stating:



