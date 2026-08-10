Junior Khanye launches scathing attack on new Kaizer Chiefs signing Adolf Mtasingwa - 'There’s nothing special about this guy'
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Khanye unimpressed by Tanzanian international
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger and outspoken iDiski TV analyst Junior Khanye has pulled no punches in his assessment of the club's latest recruitment drive.
Following the Amakhosi's narrow defeat to Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Sunday, Khanye singled out Tanzanian international Adolf Mtasingwa for a particularly harsh critique.
Khanye suggested that the club could have looked closer to home for better quality, questioning the decision to use a foreign quota spot on the midfielder.
Speaking on iDiski TV, the analyst expressed his frustration with the signing, stating:
'There’s nothing special about this guy'
"There’s a kid we can get in Daveyton or Soweto or Spruit who is much better than this guy," Khanye stated.
"If you can’t attack the space with the ball as an international player, there’s a problem.
"If you can’t even turn as an international player, there’s nothing special.
"There’s nothing special about this guy; instead, he plays safe and, worse, he doesn’t want to take responsibility."
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Tactical concerns and comparisons
The critique did not stop at Mtasingwa's technical ability, as Khanye also highlighted the tactical burden the new signing allegedly places on his midfield partners.
The analyst pointed out that Lebohang Maboe was forced to cover an excessive amount of ground to compensate for the newcomer's perceived lack of mobility and contribution.
"Maboe is going to get tired or get injured.
"Maboe is a defensive midfielder and also a box-to-box player, and he’s doing both duties while Mtasingwa is there."
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A difficult debut for the Amakhosi
The defeat to Arrows marked a sombre return to the MTN8 for Amakhosi after they missed out on the competition for the last two seasons due to poor league finishes.
Despite showing some promise in the pre-season Toyota Cup victory over Zimbabwe’s Scottland FC, where Mtasingwa also featured, the step up to competitive domestic action proved to be a reality check.
Mtasingwa, who arrived with expectations of adding steel to the midfield, now finds himself under the microscope very early in his Chiefs career.
While one match is rarely enough to judge a player's true potential, the vocal nature of the club's legendary former players often dictates the narrative surrounding new arrivals.
"This guy just added a number on the team sheet.
"He reminds me of [Akumu] Agay. [Thabo] Cele was even better because he fetches the ball, passes it and calls for it too."
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