Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Junior Khanye fires brutal warning as Kaizer Chiefs Top Eight hopes hang by thread - 'The spot is now not guaranteed'

The former Amakhosi star has raised fresh doubts about the club’s chances of qualifying for MTN8 following their recent dip in league form. The Naturena-based club have lost their last three league matches, a disappointing run that has dashed their hopes of the league title. The slump has allowed newcomers Durban City to leapfrog them into fourth place, while AmaZulu sit fifth with a one-point advantage over the Glamour Boys.

  • Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Amakhosi in crisis as slump continues

    What started as a promising season for Kaizer Chiefs has turned into a nightmare, with their CAF Confederation Cup hopes ending, their Nedbank Cup dreams dashed, and a recent slide down the Premier Soccer League table ending any realistic chances of challenging for the title.

    Supporters have gone to great lengths to voice their concerns to the Naturena-based team, taking to media platforms and even organising a recent march.

    Joining in to echo these sentiments, Junior Khanye highlighted the deep-rooted struggles that have brought the club to this point, adding that even securing a Top Eight finish could prove a mountain too steep for his former side.

  • Junior Khanye YT video screenshotYouTube

    Deep-rooted issues at Naturena

    “Kaizer Chiefs’ problems didn’t start yesterday, but have been ongoing for some time,” Khanye said as reported by Soccer Laduma.

    “Since the club had the likes of (Giovanni) Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, and Stuart Baxter coaching the team, back in those days, the team’s style of play got affected big time,”

    “The situation we are seeing now at Chiefs is a result of a number of factors, with wrong decisions having been made on both coaches and the players that are being brought to the club.”

  • Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    Squad quality under the microscope

    Khanye didn’t hold back in his verdict on the squad, claiming the players simply don’t have the steel to pull on the Soweto giants’ jersey and deliver when it matters.

    “Most of the players in Chiefs’ squad, as we speak, are average and, in my opinion, they don’t deserve to play for the team,” he said.

    “You can argue with me all you want, but you can’t tell me that players who finish a game against Richards Bay FC without a single shot on target are good enough to play for a club as big as Chiefs, never.”

    “You go for an entire first half against your rivals, Orlando Pirates, without having a corner kick, and you want to tell me that you are good enough to play for Chiefs? No, never,” he continued.

    “In such a big game, where you should automatically get motivated, that can’t happen.”

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    The fight for a Top Eight finish

    He warned that the Soweto giants’ Top Eight spot is far from safe, with the chasing pack snapping at their heels as their form continues to deteriorate .

    “Now the team is fighting for a place in the Top Eight, and it’s not going to be easy. The spot in the Top Eight is now not guaranteed despite their promising start to the season, and something needs to change,” he added.

