Junior Khanye fires brutal warning as Kaizer Chiefs Top Eight hopes hang by thread - 'The spot is now not guaranteed'

What started as a promising season for Kaizer Chiefs has turned into a nightmare, with their CAF Confederation Cup hopes ending, their Nedbank Cup dreams dashed, and a recent slide down the Premier Soccer League table ending any realistic chances of challenging for the title.

Supporters have gone to great lengths to voice their concerns to the Naturena-based team, taking to media platforms and even organising a recent march.

Joining in to echo these sentiments, Junior Khanye highlighted the deep-rooted struggles that have brought the club to this point, adding that even securing a Top Eight finish could prove a mountain too steep for his former side.