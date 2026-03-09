Junior Khanye fires brutal warning as Kaizer Chiefs Top Eight hopes hang by thread - 'The spot is now not guaranteed'
- Backpage
Amakhosi in crisis as slump continues
What started as a promising season for Kaizer Chiefs has turned into a nightmare, with their CAF Confederation Cup hopes ending, their Nedbank Cup dreams dashed, and a recent slide down the Premier Soccer League table ending any realistic chances of challenging for the title.
Supporters have gone to great lengths to voice their concerns to the Naturena-based team, taking to media platforms and even organising a recent march.
Joining in to echo these sentiments, Junior Khanye highlighted the deep-rooted struggles that have brought the club to this point, adding that even securing a Top Eight finish could prove a mountain too steep for his former side.
- YouTube
Deep-rooted issues at Naturena
“Kaizer Chiefs’ problems didn’t start yesterday, but have been ongoing for some time,” Khanye said as reported by Soccer Laduma.
“Since the club had the likes of (Giovanni) Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, and Stuart Baxter coaching the team, back in those days, the team’s style of play got affected big time,”
“The situation we are seeing now at Chiefs is a result of a number of factors, with wrong decisions having been made on both coaches and the players that are being brought to the club.”
- Backpage
Squad quality under the microscope
Khanye didn’t hold back in his verdict on the squad, claiming the players simply don’t have the steel to pull on the Soweto giants’ jersey and deliver when it matters.
“Most of the players in Chiefs’ squad, as we speak, are average and, in my opinion, they don’t deserve to play for the team,” he said.
“You can argue with me all you want, but you can’t tell me that players who finish a game against Richards Bay FC without a single shot on target are good enough to play for a club as big as Chiefs, never.”
“You go for an entire first half against your rivals, Orlando Pirates, without having a corner kick, and you want to tell me that you are good enough to play for Chiefs? No, never,” he continued.
“In such a big game, where you should automatically get motivated, that can’t happen.”
- Backpage
The fight for a Top Eight finish
He warned that the Soweto giants’ Top Eight spot is far from safe, with the chasing pack snapping at their heels as their form continues to deteriorate .
“Now the team is fighting for a place in the Top Eight, and it’s not going to be easy. The spot in the Top Eight is now not guaranteed despite their promising start to the season, and something needs to change,” he added.