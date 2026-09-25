'What a machine!' - Jude Bellingham named England Player of the Year after historic World Cup record

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham has secured the England men’s Player of the Year award for the second year running, having topped a public vote following an outstanding international campaign. The award serves as a fitting tribute to a player who has rapidly established himself as the undisputed heartbeat of the national side.

Reacting to the honor, the midfielder was quick to express his gratitude for the continued backing from the Three Lions faithful. 'It feels great,' Bellingham said. 'Obviously, a huge honour to be recognised by the fans again. It's not something you think about when you play for your country, but it's obviously a beautiful little addition to the great summer we had.'