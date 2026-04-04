'He will play in a wheelchair!' - Harry Kane told he must be fit for Real Madrid clash as Joshua Kimmich & Vincent Kompany provide update on injured Bayern striker

After Kane - who has netted 48 goals and provided five assists across all competitions this season - missed Bayern's 3-2 victory at Freiburg due to ankle problems, all eyes are now on the upcoming first-leg clash in the elite competition against Real Madrid. The Munich medical department is working under high pressure to get the England captain fit in time for the blockbuster on Tuesday night.

Sporting director Max Eberl gave an insight into the striker's current recovery process after the win in Breisgau, speaking to Sky Germany. "The physios are working on it. He is constantly on-site and receiving treatment. We believe that it will work out," Eberl explained hopefully.