Harry Kane, Bayern Munich’s top scorer, is in a race against time to be fit for the highly anticipated Champions League clash with Real Madrid, due to an ankle injury.

The 32-year-old striker missed England’s 0–1 friendly defeat to Japan on Tuesday evening at Wembley after suffering an ankle injury in training, having also been rested in the 1–1 draw against Uruguay during the first half of the camp.

Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich’s head coach, revealed that Kane will not be available for his team’s Bundesliga match against Freiburg tomorrow, Saturday, while expressing hope that the player will be able to travel to Spain.

Kompany said at a press conference on Friday, “Harry trained well until Sunday, then he felt something in his ankle while he was with the national team. That will affect tomorrow’s match, and he won’t be available.”

He added, “Nevertheless, I’m optimistic about Tuesday’s match (against Real Madrid). Of course it’s not an ideal situation—I would have liked him to play against Freiburg—but given the current situation, that won’t be possible.”

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Kane is considered a key figure in coach Thomas Tuchel’s lineup, having scored 78 international goals. England’s recent matches have shown how important he is, with attacking effectiveness declining in his absence—especially with the World Cup finals approaching this summer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Kane has posted an eye-catching figure this season, scoring 53 goals for his club and country in 45 matches, making his potential absence a major concern for the Bavarian club, which leads the Bundesliga by 9 points over its closest chaser, Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich are set to face Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, before the second leg in Munich eight days later.