Harry Kane ruled out of Bayern Munich clash as Vincent Kompany provides Champions League injury update

Speaking to the media on Friday morning, Kompany expressed his disappointment but offered a glimmer of hope regarding the upcoming trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Harry trained well until Sunday, then he felt something in his ankle while with the national team," Kompany said at a press conference. "That will have an impact on tomorrow's game - he won't be available. Nevertheless, I'm positive about Tuesday. It's not great, I'd like him to play against Freiburg, but as things stand today that won't be possible."

However, looking ahead to the Champions League quarter-final first leg, the Belgian manager added: "I am rather positive about the game on Tuesday in Madrid."