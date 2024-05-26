Jose Riveiro hails Tshegofatso Mabasa as he hints at PSL Golden Boot winner's Orlando Pirates future amid overseas transfer rumours

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraJose Riveiro hails Tshegofatso Mabasa as he hints at PSL Golden Boot winner's Orlando Pirates future amid overseas transfer rumoursPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCCupOrlando Pirates vs SuperSport UnitedJose RiveiroTshegofatso John MabasaThe Buccaneers forward finished the 2023/24 PSL season as the Golden Boot winner after scoring 16 goals. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMabasa won the PSL Golden BootHe has been rumoured with a move to EuropeRiveiro talks about the forward's futureArticle continues below