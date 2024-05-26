Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Itumeleng Khune set to seal Cape Town City move? Club boss John Comitis sheds light on the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCItumeleng KhuneMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesCup

The future of the 36-year-old goalkeeper remains uncertain as he approaches the final stages of his contract with the Glamour Boys.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Khune’s Chiefs future hangs in the balance
  • Comitis speaks out on the goalkeeper
  • All eyes are on the 36-year-old’s next step 
Article continues below

Editors' Picks