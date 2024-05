The mood at DHL Stadium was noticeably subdued on Amakhosi's side, reflecting their disappointing conclusion to the Premier Soccer League season.

The Glamour Boys concluded the 2023-24 campaign with a 2-0 defeat to relegated Cape Town Spurs, capping off a disappointing season for the club.

This loss saw Chiefs finish in 10th place on the PSL log standings, missing out on the Top 8.

As Amakhosi contemplate necessary changes for the upcoming season, GOAL delves into candid insights from interim coach Cavin Johnson and Urban Warriors' Ernst Middendorp.