Raja Casablanca
Is this what Sundowns will face in Morocco? Riots, controversy and VAR errors mar AS FAR's victory over Fadlu Davids' Raja Casablanca
- Raja Casablanca
Fuming Davids labels refereeing a 'misfortune'
Raja Casablanca head coach Fadlu Davids did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating following his side's 2-1 defeat to AS FAR Rabat.
The South African tactician saw his team fall four points behind league leaders Maghreb Fez after a night where football often felt secondary to the drama unfolding on and off the pitch.
Speaking after the whistle, Davids was adamant that his team had been unfairly treated by the match officials, specifically citing a disallowed goal that could have changed the complexion of the game.
"We made mistakes, but the referee denied us a legitimate goal, and that is very unfortunate," Davids said, as per LeSiteInfo.
The result marks a missed opportunity for Raja, while AS FAR secured their first win in three outings following a string of draws in the Botola Pro 1 league.
- Backpagepix
VAR controversy and 'Classico' chaos
The match was riddled with technical controversy, particularly regarding the opening goal scored by Abdelfettah Hadraf.
Raja players and staff were convinced the strike should have been chalked off for offside, but despite a long review, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) allowed the goal to stand.
This decision set the tone for a night of frustration for the visitors, who felt every 50-50 call went against them in one of the continent's most intense rivalries.
Mohamed Hrimat added the second for AS FAR, but the action on the grass was frequently interrupted by the volatile atmosphere.
Local media reported that the referee faced constant pressure throughout both halves, with numerous controversial decisions from the referee further enflaming an already tribal contest between two of Morocco's heavyweights.
Fan violence erupts at Moulay Abdellah
Beyond the tactical battles, the evening was marred by shocking scenes of hooliganism that will serve as a warning to teams like Mamelodi Sundowns who will visit the stadium to play the second leg of the CAF Champions League final on May 24.
Clashes broke out between rival supporters at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, leading to widespread vandalism and even an incursion into the media area.
The build-up to the game had already been tense, with Raja ultras voicing their anger over ticket distribution and limited access for away fans.
Tensions eventually reached a breaking point, leading to images of violent clashes and vandalism being shared across social media.
What comes next?
For Davids, the focus must now shift rapidly to Sunday's clash against Difaa El Jadidi as Raja look to salvage their title bid.
AS FAR on the other hand will likely face sanctions from the Botola Pro authorities for failing to control the crowd, and must surely have CAF concerned ahead of Sundowns visit to Rabat, despite most of the blame for the violence falling on Raja CA supporters.
The Pretoria side will also be hoping their supporters will not have to face unruly behaviour from North African fans at Loftus Versveld again.
Just last year, Esperance fans went on a rampage after the final whistle of a 1-0 defeat for the Tunisian side in the quarterfinal.