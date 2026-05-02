Is this what Sundowns will face in Morocco? Riots, controversy and VAR errors mar AS FAR's victory over Fadlu Davids' Raja Casablanca

Raja Casablanca head coach Fadlu Davids did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating following his side's 2-1 defeat to AS FAR Rabat.

The South African tactician saw his team fall four points behind league leaders Maghreb Fez after a night where football often felt secondary to the drama unfolding on and off the pitch.

Speaking after the whistle, Davids was adamant that his team had been unfairly treated by the match officials, specifically citing a disallowed goal that could have changed the complexion of the game.

"We made mistakes, but the referee denied us a legitimate goal, and that is very unfortunate," Davids said, as per LeSiteInfo.

The result marks a missed opportunity for Raja, while AS FAR secured their first win in three outings following a string of draws in the Botola Pro 1 league.



