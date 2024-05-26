Is Rhulani Mokwena better than Pitso Mosimane after delivering Sundowns’ record-breaking seventh successive PSL title?

After a breathtaking campaign for Rhulani Mokwena’s Mamelodi Sundowns, the youthful tactician has put his name in the history books of the clubs.

Mokwena is undoubtedly one of the most successful coaches the club has produced, along with the legendary Pitso Mosimane.

Although he missed out on a historic invincible season, Mokwena can hold his head high after coming close to achieving the near miraculous with his impressive charges.

As a result, there have been some comparisons made between Mokwena and Mosimane given the impact the 37-year-old has made since taking sole charge of the team.

There’s little doubt that Mosimane's reign at Mamelodi Sundowns will forever be etched in lore, while Mokwena is in the early days of building his own legacy.

Here, GOAL looks at the two conches’ achievements with the Brazilians as Mokwena looks to follow in the footsteps of his celebrated predecessor.