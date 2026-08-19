Is former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef already leading the PSL coach sack race?

Durban City’s decision to appoint Khalil Ben Youssef in the off-season was seen as a bold statement of intent, especially given his background in a co-coaching capacity with Cedric Kaze at Naturena where he guided the Soweto club to third place, their best league finish in years.

However, the transition has been far from smooth for the 37-year-old mentor, who was brought in to build upon the foundations laid by last season's Nedbank Cup winning campaign and Top Eight league finish.

At the time of his appointment The Citizens' chairman, Farook Kadodia, laid down a significant challenge for the new head coach, insisting that the Tunisian must match or exceed the club's recent historic achievements.

"Coach Khalil knows exactly what the club achieved last season," the chairman stated.

"He’s got to match that or, in fact, better it.

"There’s no pressure – give us a Cup in the cupboard and keep us in top eight.

"That’s the mandate."