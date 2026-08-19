Is former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef already leading the PSL coach sack race?
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Bumpy transition
Durban City’s decision to appoint Khalil Ben Youssef in the off-season was seen as a bold statement of intent, especially given his background in a co-coaching capacity with Cedric Kaze at Naturena where he guided the Soweto club to third place, their best league finish in years.
However, the transition has been far from smooth for the 37-year-old mentor, who was brought in to build upon the foundations laid by last season's Nedbank Cup winning campaign and Top Eight league finish.
At the time of his appointment The Citizens' chairman, Farook Kadodia, laid down a significant challenge for the new head coach, insisting that the Tunisian must match or exceed the club's recent historic achievements.
"Coach Khalil knows exactly what the club achieved last season," the chairman stated.
"He’s got to match that or, in fact, better it.
"There’s no pressure – give us a Cup in the cupboard and keep us in top eight.
"That’s the mandate."
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Early season form concerns
The early results in the 2026/27 league campaign have been particularly concerning for the club’s hierarchy.
After three PSL matches, Durban City are still searching for their first victory of the season, having managed only two draws and a disappointing opening day defeat to fellow former Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze.
This run of form has left them languishing in 12th position on the Betway Premiership standings.
Adding to the frustration was the club's recent exit from the MTN8.
Durban City faced defending champions Orlando Pirates in a high-stakes quarter-final clash, eventually falling to a 2-1 defeat after extra time.
While pushing the Buccaneers to the limit with just 10-men on the pitch showed glimpses of the team's potential, the result ultimately added to the sense of disappointment surrounding the new technical team.
Ben Youssef is acutely aware that at a club with growing ambitions, moral victories count for very little when the league table tells a different story.
Keep your luggage always ready
Despite the growing noise from the stands and the boardroom, Ben Youssef remains in his post, protected by a specific performance agreement made upon his arrival.
Speaking after the cup exit to Orlando Pirates, the Tunisian revealed the details of his arrangement with the club's leadership.
"The conversation with the board was we would do a proper analysis after 15 games, and that’s a mandate we agreed on, and there’s a certain number of points we need to achieve as well."
Ben Youssef has also been remarkably candid about the pressures that come with the coaching hotseat territory.
He acknowledged the precarious nature of his position in football, stressing that coaches always have to be prepared for uncertainty.
It is a pragmatic view from a young coach who understands that results are the only real currency in the professional game.
While he has a structured assessment period in place, the reality is that the pressure can become insurmountable well before the 15-match review occurs.
"I think as a coach, when you come to a new team, you don't open your luggage, you keep your luggage always ready. That's part of our job, we are always at risk."
Massive importance
The upcoming fixtures now take on a massive level of importance for the former Amakhosi man.
With no league win from the opening three fixtures, the margin for error has narrowed significantly.
The season is still young, and there is certainly enough time to reverse the current trend and climb the standings, but the Tunisian will know that results are ultimately the strongest way to settle the growing questions around his future.
Next up is Kruger United in a mid-week fixture away from home on August 25, followed by a tricky encounter with Gavin Hunt's improving Stellenbosch who visit on Tuesday September 1.
Then all eyes turn towards continental competition as Ben Youssef's men face Burundi's Rukinzo FC in the CAF Confederation Cup at home on September 5, and the travel to Bujumbura for the away leg on September 12.
Squeezed between those fixtures is a PSL date with Orlando Pirates.
Failure to pick up wins in the league and continental competition during that run will almost cetainly see Ben Youssef picking up his unpacked suitcase and heading for the exit door.
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