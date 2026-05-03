Inacio Miguel’s absence, most notably in the Soweto Derby, has raised more than a few eyebrows among the Kaizer Chiefs faithful.

However, it now appears that co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have found stability in a developing centre-back partnership between Given Msimango and Aden McCarthy, who have shown growing understanding and composure at the back.

The decision seems to be justified by recent performances, with the duo offering improved defensive cohesion and resilience.

Former defender Siboniso Gaxa has also weighed in, stressing that unity within the defensive line is what ultimately makes the difference, suggesting that collective organisation has been key during Miguel’s absence.



