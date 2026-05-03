Inacio Miguel’s challenges in the Kaizer Chiefs defence dissected - ‘You need to play as a unit to function well’
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Miguel replaced?
Inacio Miguel’s absence, most notably in the Soweto Derby, has raised more than a few eyebrows among the Kaizer Chiefs faithful.
However, it now appears that co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have found stability in a developing centre-back partnership between Given Msimango and Aden McCarthy, who have shown growing understanding and composure at the back.
The decision seems to be justified by recent performances, with the duo offering improved defensive cohesion and resilience.
Former defender Siboniso Gaxa has also weighed in, stressing that unity within the defensive line is what ultimately makes the difference, suggesting that collective organisation has been key during Miguel’s absence.
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Individual brilliance vs defensive unity
Speaking on the Apex Sports International YouTube Channel, Gaxa highlighted a fundamental flaw in Miguel’s approach.
He argued that while the Amakhosi’s physical and technical attributes are undeniable, his presence often disrupts the collective rhythm required to keep opponents at bay.
The former defender insists that football is won through units, not individuals.
"Msimango, McCarthy, [Rushwin] Dortley, those are the three centre-backs for me for Chiefs going forward, maybe [Zitha] Kwinika can stay, you know, when I watched Chiefs [against Orlando Pirates], I saw unity [in defence], I always say the defence has to be a unit, you have to play together," said Gaxa.
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'When I watch Miguel, that unity is not there'
"Unfortunately, when I watch Miguel, that unity is not there; people play individually, and it's good individually, but I want unity, because you need to play as a unit to function well and not concede goals."
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Why the 'unit' matters more than the man
The critique from Gaxa delves deeper into the psychology of defending, suggesting that a great defender is measured by the goals his team concedes rather than his win rate in individual duels.
For all of Miguel's front-foot defending and aggression, Gaxa believes it lacks the necessary cover and understanding that makes a backline impenetrable.
The emphasis is firmly on the collective rather than the flashy tackle.
"You can imagine I'm good at one-on-one [situations], but I keep on conceding. What am I good at, if we're gonna concede goals? We might as well say we're not good one-on-one, but we don't concede goals because someone covers for me.
"Every time someone beats me, there's another defender who covers for me so we don't concede goals, so my problem with Miguel is that he's good as an individual but not [in] a unit," Gaxa added in his detailed breakdown of the player's style.