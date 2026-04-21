Inacio Miguel opens up on initial Kaizer Chiefs inconsistencies that negatively impacted Amakhosi: 'It’s not about winning one or two games'
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The unwanted run
Between February 2 and March 3, Kaizer Chiefs lost four games in a row across all competitions to end their hope of winning silverware.
They crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup and lost ground to Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League race.
However, they have since played six top-tier games, winning five and drawing once which puts them in a pole position to secure a place on continental assignments.
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Chiefs' problem
In his interview with the club's media team, centre-back Inacio Miguel has explained the challenges that have been facing Amakhosi.
“In the past, our main problem was finding the consistency to establish momentum,” the Angolan stated.
“It’s not about wining one or two games, it’s about putting a run of four, five games, and I think we are now on the right road.
“However, it’s not enough yet. Being at a big club like Kaizer Chiefs, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see a run like this; it should be expected, so we aim to make winning a habit.”
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Miguel till unhappy conceding against Magesi
Prior to their goalless draw with Polokwane City, Chiefs beat Magesi 4-1, but the 30-year-old is not amused by failure to keep a clean sheet.
“I had mixed feelings afterwards, to be honest.
“Because I am a defender and my main focus is to prevent goals, so although I’m delighted with the result and the four goals we scored, I wasn’t happy that we conceded a goal against Magesi.
“That should not happen, with all due respect to them," Miguel concluded.
The battle for bragging rights
On Sunday, Chiefs will be away against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium hoping to claim a win and end their six-match derby losing streak in the PSL.
In the first round, the Buccaneers won the Soweto derby 3-0.