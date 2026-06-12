Ime Okon opens up on harsh FIFA World Cup debut reality check - 'It was a tough game, but I thought we fought well'

South Africa’s long-awaited return to the global stage was meant to be a moment of national celebration, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening encounter quickly turned into a nightmare.

Hugo Broos’ side were not only outclassed but eventually outnumbered, as Mexico ruthlessly capitalised on self-inflicted errors to cruise to victory.

The contest swung decisively against Bafana Bafana, who finished the match with two red cards.

For 22-year-old debutant Ime Okon, what should have been a dream call-up instead became a brutal baptism of fire, as the defender struggled to bridge the gap between pre-match hype and a sobering reality on the pitch.



