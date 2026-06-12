Ime Okon opens up on harsh FIFA World Cup debut reality check - 'It was a tough game, but I thought we fought well'
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A nightmare start for Bafana
South Africa’s long-awaited return to the global stage was meant to be a moment of national celebration, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening encounter quickly turned into a nightmare.
Hugo Broos’ side were not only outclassed but eventually outnumbered, as Mexico ruthlessly capitalised on self-inflicted errors to cruise to victory.
The contest swung decisively against Bafana Bafana, who finished the match with two red cards.
For 22-year-old debutant Ime Okon, what should have been a dream call-up instead became a brutal baptism of fire, as the defender struggled to bridge the gap between pre-match hype and a sobering reality on the pitch.
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Okon’s honest debut assessment
Reflecting on the match, Okon was candid about his feelings regarding his first taste of World Cup action.
Speaking to Sporty TV after the final whistle, he did not attempt to hide his disappointment at how the evening unfolded under the bright lights of the global stage.
“Yeah, I think it was a good season, yes, and today also, I think it’s not a debut I’d want to remember at the World Cup,” Okon admitted.
“I think we just need to keep fighting. We trust each other. All of us worked so hard to be here and, yeah, it’s on to the next one.”
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Fighting spirit despite the numbers
While the scoreline and the red cards told one story, Okon was adamant that the Mzansi outfit showed glimpses of quality.
He believes the team demonstrated the necessary grit to compete at this level, even if they lacked the clinical edge required to punish a seasoned Mexican side.
“Yeah, I mean, it was a tough game, but I thought we fought well. We competed and managed to contain them at times,” Okon added.
“I just think we couldn’t apply the finishing touch, but that’s what we’re working on.
“We have to keep looking forward and stay positive.”
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What comes next for Bafana?
There is no time for Bafana to dwell on their opening-day frustrations as they prepare for a high-stakes encounter with Czechia.
Both sides find themselves in a precarious position after one match, with the Europeans also coming off a loss against South Korea.
Okon and his teammates will need to be at their absolute best to ensure that his second World Cup appearance is one he remembers for all the right reasons.
“We know it’s a loss, but our focus is now on the next game.
“I know this team, and I know myself. All of us want to fight for ourselves, our families and our country. And yeah, man, on to the next one.”