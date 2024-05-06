‘I don't think anything will make up for it’ - Mamelodi Sundowns' coach Rhulani Mokwena insists securing a treble wouldn't offset Caf Champions League letdown

BackpagepixCeline Abrahams‘I don't think anything will make up for it’ - Mamelodi Sundowns' coach Rhulani Mokwena insists securing a treble wouldn't offset Caf Champions League letdownPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden ArrowsMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMRoyal AMRhulani MokwenaCAF Champions LeagueThe 37-year-old mentor is still grappling with the Brazilians' elimination from the continental tournament.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSundowns on the brink of treble-winning season The Brazilians are on an unbeaten run in the PSL However, Mokwena reeling from Caf Champions League exit Article continues below