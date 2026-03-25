Hugo Broos set Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup target, 'that's for sure... the motivation and the feeling is the same'
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Bafana's World Cup group
Bafana Bafana are in Group A at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be staged in North America.
They will try to navigate past their pool, which has hosts Mexico, South Korea and the winner of a UEFA playoff that includes Denmark, the Czech Republic and Macedonia.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos has come out to state what they are aiming for at the World Cup.
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Easy path out of the group stage?
“Before it was one and two, and that was finished. Now, there’s also the third place,” said Broos as per iDiski Times.
“So, that means if you play a draw and you win one game, you have a big chance to go through. When you don’t make one and two, you don’t pass those group stages. So, you have more chance now [with best third place].
“And it’s not because I always said third place that we only can play for the third place. If we have a chance to be second or first, we will do it also. But this is something very important for all those ‘not big countries’.
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'There is still third place'
“For the big countries, okay, they like to play for first or second place. When Denmark is coming in our group, they will not play for third place. And they will not think of third place," added Broos.
“Not even Mexico think of one and two. And we are thinking also of one or two, that’s for sure.
“But we know if we don’t achieve that in that group, which will be very difficult, there is still third place."
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Broos spells out Bafana's World Cup target
"So, you can’t say at a certain moment, oh yeah no," the Belgian continued.
“You have to go till the last game. And the last game can give you a pass through the group stages, survive of the group stages. So, yeah, the motivation and the feeling is the same.
“You want to pass the group stages. That is our goal. If it’s first, second or third, whatever. But we want to pass the group stages. Let that be clear.”