Hugo Broos finally opens up about why he finds it difficult to give Thembinkosi Lorch Bafana Bafana chance despite impressive form
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Broos selection headache
For Bafana Bafana to fly South Africa's flag successfully in the 2026 World Cup finals, Hugo Broos must name a strong squad.
The Belgian must be scratching his head this early, thinking about who should be named and maybe who should be dropped, as many stars try as hard as possible to impress, and one of them is Thembinkosi Lorch.
In a recent interview with 947 with Robert Marawa, the AFCON winner said it would be unjust to pick Lorch and drop stars who have been with the national team for a long time before.
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Broos opens up on Lorch snub
“Firstly, I think he [Lorch] has many supporters because it’s already been four months that people have been talking about him, but people forget what Lorch did in the last two years,” Broos said.
“He was leaving Pirates, not because you are a star; he went to Sundowns, and then he left Sundowns. I think he was happy when he was with Rhulani [Mokwena] in Morocco, where he could score.
“And now I’m honest; he’s playing well, but if you take Lorch, tell me who doesn’t go to the World Cup. Knowing that he’s a player who plays behind the striker, tell me [who must remain behind?]," he asked.
“I can’t go with 26 players; tell me [who has to go out]. It’s very difficult to take a player who was never with us and drop a player who was always with us. Therefore, the choice we make is not always a sporting choice; it can be that the guys who have always been with us didn’t disappoint, so why should we change that?”
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Who is already in Broos' squad?
After the Bafana international friendlies against Panama at the end of March, the tactician said his squad is at least 70% selected in his mind.
“Well, I think first of all that, let’s say, 70% of the selection is already in my head and will also be there in May,” Broos stated.
“Everything also depends a little bit on the shape of the players. Maybe in the next weeks they will not play anymore on the team due to injuries or that kind of thing.
“But for 70-75% of the team, of the selection, of the 23 or maybe 25, that is something I have to decide. I think 70% is already in my head and will not change, not even if tomorrow we play a bad game."
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Will Pirates, Sundowns dominate again?
In most cases, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have dominated the national team under the experienced Belgian.
Going into the upcoming global finals, the same is expected, going by precedent. However, some players from Kaizer Chiefs have been put forward as deserving of national call-ups.
According to the Amakhosi co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef, four or five of their players deserve to be named. Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Bradley Cross, and Lebohang Maboe have done enough to be part of the Bafana setup.
After failing to have a single player in the AFCON squad, Amakhosi faithfuls hope the case will be different this time around.