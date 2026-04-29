Hugo Broos finally opens up about why he finds it difficult to give Thembinkosi Lorch Bafana Bafana chance despite impressive form

“Firstly, I think he [Lorch] has many supporters because it’s already been four months that people have been talking about him, but people forget what Lorch did in the last two years,” Broos said.

“He was leaving Pirates, not because you are a star; he went to Sundowns, and then he left Sundowns. I think he was happy when he was with Rhulani [Mokwena] in Morocco, where he could score.

“And now I’m honest; he’s playing well, but if you take Lorch, tell me who doesn’t go to the World Cup. Knowing that he’s a player who plays behind the striker, tell me [who must remain behind?]," he asked.

“I can’t go with 26 players; tell me [who has to go out]. It’s very difficult to take a player who was never with us and drop a player who was always with us. Therefore, the choice we make is not always a sporting choice; it can be that the guys who have always been with us didn’t disappoint, so why should we change that?”