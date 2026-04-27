Khalil Ben Youssef names Brandon Petersen and three other Kaizer Chiefs players who deserve to be in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad
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Chiefs players bidding for Bafana recognition
Kaizer Chiefs have improved in form and are currently enjoying a run of seven unbeaten Premier Soccer League matches.
That purple patch has five wins and two draws, including the fresh 1-1 share of spoils with Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Sunday.
Amakhosi assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has identified players he feels deserve to be selected by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
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Ben Youssef names Chiefs players deserving Bafana call-ups
“I think it’s not only Petersen, we have about four or five players who are putting big pressure for the coach, and would fit for him,” said Ben Youssef as per iDiski Times.
“I think it will be tough for him to decide. I think Petersen before the injury he was showing good performances.
“He was working very well with his coach, Mzoughi. And I think that from my point of view he deserves to be in the national team, regarding his performance, not as a gift but it’s because of his performance.
“Same for [Bradley] Cross, same for [Lebohang] Maboe, same for [Thabiso] Monyane. I think they are pushing and I think it’s time that a player from Kaizer Chiefs gets the chance to be in the national team.”
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National team competition for Chiefs players
Broos wanted to call up Petersen for the back-to-back international friendly matches against Panama in March.
But the Chiefs goalkeeper was injured, leaving Broos to call up Renaldo Leander of Sekhukhune United.
Other goalkeepers already in the national team include captain Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss and Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine.
For left-back Cross, he would have to convince Broos that he can be trusted to be picked ahead of Aubrey Modiba and Samukelo Kabini.
Khuliso Mudau and Thabang Matuludi are the right-backs trusted by the national team coach as Monyane knocks on the door.
Maboe also faces tough competition from the likes of Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole.
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Petersen on his Bafana chances
After impressing between the posts in the Soweto Derby against Pirates on Sunday, Petersen sparked some Bafana talk about him.
“The only way for me to get there [in the national team] is to perform here. So, for me, the most important thing is to put in this performance week in, week out,” Petersen said as per FARPost.
“At the end of the day, God is in control, and that is always at the back of my head, and that’s one of the goals, and I’m pushing towards that.”