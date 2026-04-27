Khalil Ben Youssef names Brandon Petersen and three other Kaizer Chiefs players who deserve to be in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad

“I think it’s not only Petersen, we have about four or five players who are putting big pressure for the coach, and would fit for him,” said Ben Youssef as per iDiski Times.

“I think it will be tough for him to decide. I think Petersen before the injury he was showing good performances.

“He was working very well with his coach, Mzoughi. And I think that from my point of view he deserves to be in the national team, regarding his performance, not as a gift but it’s because of his performance.

“Same for [Bradley] Cross, same for [Lebohang] Maboe, same for [Thabiso] Monyane. I think they are pushing and I think it’s time that a player from Kaizer Chiefs gets the chance to be in the national team.”