Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Khalil Ben Youssef names Brandon Petersen and three other Kaizer Chiefs players who deserve to be in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
H. Broos
K. Ben Youssef
B. Petersen
B. Cross
L. Maboe
T. Monyane
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Amakhosi have struggled in recent years to provide the South Africa national team with players. However, their recent upturn in form has sparked renewed attention on their squad, with some of their standout performers now putting their hands up for international selection.

  • Lebohang Maboe and Relebohile Mofokeng, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Chiefs players bidding for Bafana recognition

    Kaizer Chiefs have improved in form and are currently enjoying a run of seven unbeaten Premier Soccer League matches.

    That purple patch has five wins and two draws, including the fresh 1-1 share of spoils with Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Sunday.

    Amakhosi assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has identified players he feels deserve to be selected by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

    • Advertisement
  • Lebohang Maboe and Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Ben Youssef names Chiefs players deserving Bafana call-ups

    “I think it’s not only Petersen, we have about four or five players who are putting big pressure for the coach, and would fit for him,” said Ben Youssef as per iDiski Times.

    “I think it will be tough for him to decide. I think Petersen before the injury he was showing good performances.

    “He was working very well with his coach, Mzoughi. And I think that from my point of view he deserves to be in the national team, regarding his performance, not as a gift but it’s because of his performance.

    “Same for [Bradley] Cross, same for [Lebohang] Maboe, same for [Thabiso] Monyane. I think they are pushing and I think it’s time that a player from Kaizer Chiefs gets the chance to be in the national team.”

  • Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    National team competition for Chiefs players

    Broos wanted to call up Petersen for the back-to-back international friendly matches against Panama in March.

    But the Chiefs goalkeeper was injured, leaving Broos to call up Renaldo Leander of Sekhukhune United.

    Other goalkeepers already in the national team include captain Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss and Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine.

    For left-back Cross, he would have to convince Broos that he can be trusted to be picked ahead of Aubrey Modiba and Samukelo Kabini.

    Khuliso Mudau and Thabang Matuludi are the right-backs trusted by the national team coach as Monyane knocks on the door.

    Maboe also faces tough competition from the likes of Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Petersen on his Bafana chances

    After impressing between the posts in the Soweto Derby against Pirates on Sunday, Petersen sparked some Bafana talk about him.

    “The only way for me to get there [in the national team] is to perform here. So, for me, the most important thing is to put in this performance week in, week out,” Petersen said as per FARPost.

    “At the end of the day, God is in control, and that is always at the back of my head, and that’s one of the goals, and I’m pushing towards that.”

Premier Soccer League
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC