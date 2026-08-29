How PSL title loss could spark Mamelodi Sundowns' revival - 'They were beginning to think success was guaranteed'

The Buccaneers star believes that the shift in power at the summit of the Betway Premiership is a healthy development for the Premier Soccer League.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Klate suggested that the end of Sundowns’ monopoly serves a dual purpose by revitalising the league's competitive edge and forcing the former champions to re-evaluate their internal standards.

He noted that the predictability of the title race in recent years had reached a point where it was potentially detrimental to the overall appeal of the local game.



