Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

How PSL title loss could spark Mamelodi Sundowns' revival - 'They were beginning to think success was guaranteed'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
MTN 8 Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Kruger United
M. Cardoso
D. Klate

The Tshwane giants may have seen their historic dominance of the South African top flight interrupted by Orlando Pirates. Still, Daine Klate believes this setback is exactly what the Brazilians needed. After a relentless run of eight consecutive league titles, the Chloorkop outfit finally relinquished their crown in a dramatic conclusion to the previous campaign.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    A healthy development for PSL

    The Buccaneers star believes that the shift in power at the summit of the Betway Premiership is a healthy development for the Premier Soccer League.

    Speaking to iDiski Times, Klate suggested that the end of Sundowns’ monopoly serves a dual purpose by revitalising the league's competitive edge and forcing the former champions to re-evaluate their internal standards.

    He noted that the predictability of the title race in recent years had reached a point where it was potentially detrimental to the overall appeal of the local game.


    • Advertisement
  • Orlando Pirates trophyBackpagepix

    'They still have to work to win it'

    The core of Klate's argument rests on the psychological impact of constant success. He suggests that the Brazilians may have subconsciously fallen into a trap of overconfidence after nearly a decade of securing the title.

    "I think it was good for the league that Pirates dethroned Sundowns because the monopoly was becoming a bit too much. And to some extent, it is good for Sundowns because losing would have rid them of the complacency," said Klate.

    "They’d won the title eight times, and I think they were beginning to think success was guaranteed; now they know they still have to work to win it."


  • A hunger to return as champions

    With the new season starting on a high note, Klate is convinced that the disappointment of finishing second will serve as the ultimate motivation for Miguel Cardoso' side.

    The drive to represent South Africa on the continent as domestic champions remains a massive point of pride for the club.

    "They will look to get back to winning the league again so they can go into the Champions League as champions of their country. So, I expect Sundowns to come guns blazing; it will make for an exciting championship race," he added.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Expectations for an explosive title race

    The rivalry between Pirates and Sundowns has been reignited by this shift in the standings, promising one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Klate’s assessment suggests that the league is now in a position where no team can afford to take points for granted.

    "I definitely expect them to do all they can to win their title back," Klate concluded, underlining the inevitable reaction from the Chloorkop side.

    The battle for supremacy is no longer a one-horse race, and the legendary figure believes this environment will raise the standard of football across the board.