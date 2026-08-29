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How PSL title loss could spark Mamelodi Sundowns' revival - 'They were beginning to think success was guaranteed'
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A healthy development for PSL
The Buccaneers star believes that the shift in power at the summit of the Betway Premiership is a healthy development for the Premier Soccer League.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Klate suggested that the end of Sundowns’ monopoly serves a dual purpose by revitalising the league's competitive edge and forcing the former champions to re-evaluate their internal standards.
He noted that the predictability of the title race in recent years had reached a point where it was potentially detrimental to the overall appeal of the local game.
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'They still have to work to win it'
The core of Klate's argument rests on the psychological impact of constant success. He suggests that the Brazilians may have subconsciously fallen into a trap of overconfidence after nearly a decade of securing the title.
"I think it was good for the league that Pirates dethroned Sundowns because the monopoly was becoming a bit too much. And to some extent, it is good for Sundowns because losing would have rid them of the complacency," said Klate.
"They’d won the title eight times, and I think they were beginning to think success was guaranteed; now they know they still have to work to win it."
A hunger to return as champions
With the new season starting on a high note, Klate is convinced that the disappointment of finishing second will serve as the ultimate motivation for Miguel Cardoso' side.
The drive to represent South Africa on the continent as domestic champions remains a massive point of pride for the club.
"They will look to get back to winning the league again so they can go into the Champions League as champions of their country. So, I expect Sundowns to come guns blazing; it will make for an exciting championship race," he added.
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Expectations for an explosive title race
The rivalry between Pirates and Sundowns has been reignited by this shift in the standings, promising one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Klate’s assessment suggests that the league is now in a position where no team can afford to take points for granted.
"I definitely expect them to do all they can to win their title back," Klate concluded, underlining the inevitable reaction from the Chloorkop side.
The battle for supremacy is no longer a one-horse race, and the legendary figure believes this environment will raise the standard of football across the board.
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