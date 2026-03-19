Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

'How many chances does he need?' Kaizer Chiefs star urged to perform 'like Mduduzi Shabalala' or risk losing his position

The Soweto giants have been struggling to get it right this season, despite a blistering start across all competitions. Currently, they are at risk of missing out on competing with the best on the continent in the CAF inter-club tournament. One of the influential players has been urged to improve his game or face the axe.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, Fizzle Gcaba, Durban City, March 2026Backpage

    Shabalala's Amakhosi impact this season

    Mduduzi Shabalala has been one of the players at Kaizer Chiefs who has featured in almost all the matches the Glamour Boys have played across all competitions.

    In the 27 outings, the 22-year-old has three goals and an assist. His goals and an assist, interestingly, have come in the Premier Soccer League.

    • Advertisement
  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    The struggles

    However, despite getting many chances to help the club deliver, Shabalala has found it rough, especially after missing some big chances in crucial matches.

    Some supporters even felt he should be either sold or loaned to another PSL team to improve his decisions, especially in the final third.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Perform 'like Mdu'

    Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has challenged the Amakhosi product to up his game to avoid the possible axe next season when new players come on board. 

    “Plenty of wrong decisions, I’m talking about Mdu. If you can’t perform like Mdu, this is the right time when you have to raise your hand boy," he said as quoted by iDiski Times.

    “Because once they [the club] brings quality players, you’re not gonna play properly. I mean this boy how many chances does he need? He graduated from development. He ate football, slept football and woke up football.

    “He’s from development, so there are no excuses from him. So, his decision-making, taking on other players should be better than other players [his teammates]," Khanye concluded.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Doctor KhumaloBackpage

    The boy must be strong

    Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo, in a past interview, urged Shabalala to be strong and focus on his game.

    “I have been there, even though I wasn’t attacked. These are the problems that, as a footballer, you must understand, so the boy must be strong,” he stated in a presser.

    “He [Shabalala] must not think too much about it. He’s just going through a phase," Khumalo added.

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Magesi FC crest
Magesi FC
MGE
Premier Soccer League
Orbit College crest
Orbit College
ORC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC