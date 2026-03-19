'How many chances does he need?' Kaizer Chiefs star urged to perform 'like Mduduzi Shabalala' or risk losing his position
- Backpage
Shabalala's Amakhosi impact this season
Mduduzi Shabalala has been one of the players at Kaizer Chiefs who has featured in almost all the matches the Glamour Boys have played across all competitions.
In the 27 outings, the 22-year-old has three goals and an assist. His goals and an assist, interestingly, have come in the Premier Soccer League.
- Backpage
The struggles
However, despite getting many chances to help the club deliver, Shabalala has found it rough, especially after missing some big chances in crucial matches.
Some supporters even felt he should be either sold or loaned to another PSL team to improve his decisions, especially in the final third.
- Backpagepix
Perform 'like Mdu'
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has challenged the Amakhosi product to up his game to avoid the possible axe next season when new players come on board.
“Plenty of wrong decisions, I’m talking about Mdu. If you can’t perform like Mdu, this is the right time when you have to raise your hand boy," he said as quoted by iDiski Times.
“Because once they [the club] brings quality players, you’re not gonna play properly. I mean this boy how many chances does he need? He graduated from development. He ate football, slept football and woke up football.
“He’s from development, so there are no excuses from him. So, his decision-making, taking on other players should be better than other players [his teammates]," Khanye concluded.
- Backpage
The boy must be strong
Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo, in a past interview, urged Shabalala to be strong and focus on his game.
“I have been there, even though I wasn’t attacked. These are the problems that, as a footballer, you must understand, so the boy must be strong,” he stated in a presser.
“He [Shabalala] must not think too much about it. He’s just going through a phase," Khumalo added.