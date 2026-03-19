'How many chances does he need?' Kaizer Chiefs star urged to perform 'like Mduduzi Shabalala' or risk losing his position

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has challenged the Amakhosi product to up his game to avoid the possible axe next season when new players come on board.

“Plenty of wrong decisions, I’m talking about Mdu. If you can’t perform like Mdu, this is the right time when you have to raise your hand boy," he said as quoted by iDiski Times.

“Because once they [the club] brings quality players, you’re not gonna play properly. I mean this boy how many chances does he need? He graduated from development. He ate football, slept football and woke up football.

“He’s from development, so there are no excuses from him. So, his decision-making, taking on other players should be better than other players [his teammates]," Khanye concluded.