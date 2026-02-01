Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Kaizer Chiefs
Khothatso Leballo

‘Mduduzi Shabalala's 100 appearances are for just running with the ball and still a promising player, still has lot to learn and offer Kaizer Chiefs, but many trophies and accolades won by Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng’ - Fans

The 22-year-old midfielder clocked 100 official matches for the Soweto giants when they edged ZESCO United 1-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup tie at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. He came on as a second-half substitute to play the last 32 minutes, but could not score or provide an assist on his career special day. He reached the century milestone when his Orlando Pirates opposite number is now on 108 appearances for the Buccaneers with 20 goals and 26 assists.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Mduduzi Shabalala reaching 100 games for Kaizer Chiefs and Relebohile Mofokeng's Orlando Pirates statistics. 

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!

 🟢📱
  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Devin Titus, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Just running with the ball in 100 games

    100 appearances for just running with the ball yoh - Rofhiwa Roro Rof Balibali
    • Advertisement
  • Juan Bezzera, Zamalek & Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Shabalala on the path to legendary status

    At age 21 you reach 100 appearances for the Glamour Boys, that's a huge feat that puts you in on the path to legendary status. People will be saying negative stuff and all but don't let that deter you to go for more . You've achieved what someone can only dream of who is on the same path as you so congratulations and well done to you Mdu - Kenny Mathetha
  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs & Jeffrey Mzwandile Dlamini, TS Galaxy, December 2025Backpagepix

    100 appaarances and still promising

    Stop it they will call us 100 Appearances FC😭 - Kamo Rsa  100 caps but still a promising player 😏 - Sithembiso Mnisi

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates

    Pirates need more from Mofokeng

    Mofokeng’s stats are disappointing, we need more from him - Ndlovu Unathi
  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mofokeng laden with trophies and accolades

    You left trophies and accolades won by this young man Mofokeng - Thabang Mokuoane
  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    One trophy for Shabalala in 100 games

    100 appearances, one trophy and one Bafana cap 😂 - Thabiso Taba

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Shabalala plays as if he has just been promoted

    Every time he plays, I thought that he just got promoted - Akia Mhlengwe Machapuli

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Breaking records his brothers fail to break

    A young boy breaking records that are hard for his brothers to break - Smangaliso Vincent

  • Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs and Jayden Adams of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Shabalala the kasi tournament type of player

    Kasi Champ of Champs tournament type of player 😂 - Emmanuel Ramushu

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    100 games are no child's play

    100 games are no child's play. He must look back; do thorough introspection and then up his game and go out of the cocoon. Moteover realise that he's not a youngster anymore and add serious value to the team. He's basically a senior player now - Thamsanqa Ivan Blt Tiki-Bobani

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2024Backpagepix

    Chiefs legend in the making, a lot to learn and offer

    He's gonna be Kaizer Chiefs legend for sure ✌🏽 - Simphiweh Mshazih
    Well done, son keep on working still need to add lots of practice sessions to see the Best of you still a lot to learn and offer - Nazeem Ebrahim

Cup
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
VDA
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
0