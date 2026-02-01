GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Mduduzi Shabalala reaching 100 games for Kaizer Chiefs and Relebohile Mofokeng's Orlando Pirates statistics.
‘Mduduzi Shabalala's 100 appearances are for just running with the ball and still a promising player, still has lot to learn and offer Kaizer Chiefs, but many trophies and accolades won by Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng’ - Fans
- Backpage
Just running with the ball in 100 games100 appearances for just running with the ball yoh - Rofhiwa Roro Rof Balibali
- Backpagepix
Shabalala on the path to legendary statusAt age 21 you reach 100 appearances for the Glamour Boys, that's a huge feat that puts you in on the path to legendary status. People will be saying negative stuff and all but don't let that deter you to go for more . You've achieved what someone can only dream of who is on the same path as you so congratulations and well done to you Mdu - Kenny Mathetha
- Backpagepix
100 appaarances and still promisingStop it they will call us 100 Appearances FC😭 - Kamo Rsa 100 caps but still a promising player 😏 - Sithembiso Mnisi
- Orlando Pirates
Pirates need more from MofokengMofokeng’s stats are disappointing, we need more from him - Ndlovu Unathi
- Backpage
Mofokeng laden with trophies and accoladesYou left trophies and accolades won by this young man Mofokeng - Thabang Mokuoane
- Backpage
One trophy for Shabalala in 100 games
100 appearances, one trophy and one Bafana cap 😂 - Thabiso Taba
- Backpagepix
Shabalala plays as if he has just been promoted
Every time he plays, I thought that he just got promoted - Akia Mhlengwe Machapuli
- Backpagepix
Breaking records his brothers fail to break
A young boy breaking records that are hard for his brothers to break - Smangaliso Vincent
- Backpagepix
Shabalala the kasi tournament type of player
Kasi Champ of Champs tournament type of player 😂 - Emmanuel Ramushu
- Backpage
100 games are no child's play
100 games are no child's play. He must look back; do thorough introspection and then up his game and go out of the cocoon. Moteover realise that he's not a youngster anymore and add serious value to the team. He's basically a senior player now - Thamsanqa Ivan Blt Tiki-Bobani
- Backpagepix
Chiefs legend in the making, a lot to learn and offer
He's gonna be Kaizer Chiefs legend for sure ✌🏽 - Simphiweh Mshazih
Well done, son keep on working still need to add lots of practice sessions to see the Best of you still a lot to learn and offer - Nazeem Ebrahim