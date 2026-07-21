Hertha Berlin 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns - Antonio van Wyk scores on debut

Before the match, both teams observed a minute's silence in memory of Jayden Adams who passed away on July 11 at the age of just 25. Both teams wore black armbands for the entirety of the match.

New signing Antonio van Wyk was immediately into the starting XI alongside Iqraam Rayners and Bennet Mokoena in attack.

Miguel Cardoso's side were up against a team who had already had three pre-season friendlies under their belt but it took the Bundesliga 2 side until the 39th minute to score the game's opening goal when Leon Jensen volleyed home from close range after The Brazilians failed to deal with a ball in their six-yard box.

However, the reigning African champions shot back just two minutes later through Van Wyk who showed quick reactions to pounce on a loose ball in the box.

Neither side were able to find a goal in the second half despite multiple changes from the substitute benches, including the introduction of Cassius Mailula who is yet to be officially announced as a Sundowns player.

The South African side have a quick turnaround as they face Saudi Pro League Al Hilal on Friday.







