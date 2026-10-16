Two more years! Harry Kane reaches verbal agreement over new Bayern Munich deal despite contract length dispute

Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, recently acknowledged the ongoing negotiations and hinted at a swift resolution. "There are talks behind the scenes and they have gone well," Eberl revealed.

Speculation regarding Kane's future had been building for months. Speaking back in May, the prolific forward played down any urgency regarding negotiations, insisting he was completely settled in Bavaria alongside his family.

"It's not the time to talk about that now, but there's no panic," Kane stated. "We wanted to hold conversations until the end of the season and we've got a World Cup still to play. But everyone knows how much I enjoy it here. That situation is calm."



