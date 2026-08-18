Grant Kekana pinpoints Sundowns’ defensive lapses - 'I don’t think it’s something that’s making us panic'
Addressing the set-piece Achilles heel
Mamelodi Sundowns' start to the current campaign has been marred by a recurring defensive weakness that has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike.
The Brazilians have already shipped five goals in their opening three matches of the season, a statistic that sits uncomfortably with a side usually known for its tactical discipline and control.
Grant Kekana, a cornerstone of the Sundowns backline, has acknowledged that the team is fully aware of their struggles when defending set-pieces.
While the numbers suggest a significant problem, the 33-year-old has moved to downplay any talk of a full-blown crisis within the Chloorkop camp.
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Concentration lapses and unfortunate bounces
Kekana believes that the goals conceded were not necessarily a result of tactical inferiority but rather a combination of bad luck and momentary mental errors.
He suggested that the team is currently going through a phase where they are being punished for the smallest mistakes, which has skewed their defensive record early in the season.
"Obviously, we don’t like conceding as defenders," Kekana told the media.
"Set-pieces should be something that we enjoy defending. We’ve just been unfortunate this season.
He further elaborated on the root cause of these defensive breakdowns, stating: "Maybe a lapse of concentration here and there, but it’s something that we’re still working on now."
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'Improving how we deal with set-pieces'
Having conceded frequently from dead-ball situations, the focus has shifted to how the coaching staff will organise the box during corners and free kicks.
Despite the scrutiny, the mood within the squad remains one of calculated improvement rather than desperation.
The emphasis remains on the collective responsibility of the unit to ensure that these 'lapses of concentration' do not become a defining characteristic of their season.
"We obviously want to get better, but I don’t think it’s something that’s making us panic in any way," Kekana added.
"It’s just about us improving how we deal with set-pieces."
What comes next for Sundowns?
Miguel Cardoso’ side will not have to wait long to put those defensive lessons into practice, with the fixtures coming thick and fast.
Their next test comes on Wednesday night when they welcome Marumo Gallants to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in a PSL clash.
A clean sheet against Gallants could go a long way towards quieting the doubters and showing that their early-season defensive jitters were nothing more than a temporary blip.
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