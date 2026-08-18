Grant Kekana pinpoints Sundowns’ defensive lapses - 'I don’t think it’s something that’s making us panic'

Mamelodi Sundowns' start to the current campaign has been marred by a recurring defensive weakness that has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike.

The Brazilians have already shipped five goals in their opening three matches of the season, a statistic that sits uncomfortably with a side usually known for its tactical discipline and control.

Grant Kekana, a cornerstone of the Sundowns backline, has acknowledged that the team is fully aware of their struggles when defending set-pieces.

While the numbers suggest a significant problem, the 33-year-old has moved to downplay any talk of a full-blown crisis within the Chloorkop camp.



