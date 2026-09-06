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Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
B. Leon
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
Lamontville Golden Arrows
J. Dion
R. Van Neel
A. Maxwele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
T. Matthews
T. Mbanjwa
D. Msibi
K. Ndamane
K. Mudau
S. Dladla
K. Shezi

GOAL brings you all the available details on how to watch the clash between Abafana Bes’thende and the Chloorkop outfit at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi. With the two sides set for another battle after going head-to-head in the MTN8, there is plenty at stake. While the Brazilians came out on top in their cup encounter, the home side will be determined to turn the tables and claim all three points.

  • King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium

    Match information


    Game:

    Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns

    Date:

    06/09/26

    Kick-off:

    15:00

    Venue:

    King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi.


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  • How to watch Arrows vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App/SABC Plus

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Arrows team news

    Abafana Bes'thende have no major injury concerns heading into this clash, although Edward Maova remains a doubt after picking up an injury in the MTN8 semi-final first leg.

    The club is yet to provide an update on the goalkeeper’s condition, with Thakasani Mbanjwa stepping in as his replacement. Arrows have also recently announced the arrival of Dumisani Msibi.

    Arrows Possible XI:Mbanjwa, Mantshiyane, Agnikoi, Shezi, Zwane, Dlamini, Maxwele, Shezi, Van Neel, Gasa, Dion.



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  • Sundowns team news

    Sundowns will once again be without Khuliso Mudau, who remains sidelined with an Achilles injury, while head coach Miguel Cardoso could also rotate his squad as the Brazilians continue to juggle multiple competitions.

    "We've already played them twice, we know it won't be easy. Both teams want to win, so we have to focus and do our best to return with three points," said Khulumani Ndamane, as per the club's media.

    Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mdunyelwa, Khoza, Kekana, Modiba, Mokoena, Allande, Matthews, Ndlovu, Mailula, Leon.



  • Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows, MTN8Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The Brazilians have historically dominated this fixture despite the spirited resistance shown by the Durban outfit. Sundowns will once again be favourites to come out on top, but their biggest motivation could be the chance to climb to the summit of the league standings.

    With the title race already heating up, the Pretoria giants will be determined to leave Umlazi with maximum points and strengthen their position at the top.

    Sundowns form: W L W D W

    Arrows are looking to return to winning ways after the Wafa Wafa setback, with the home side determined to put that disappointment behind them. The Durban outfit will be eager to bounce back, regain their momentum and secure a much-needed three points in front of their supporters.

    Arrows form: W W D D W

    Most recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    30/08/26

    Arrows 2-3 Sundowns

    MTN8

    23/08/26

    Sundowns 0-1 Arrows

    MTN8

    05/03/26

    Sundowns 2-1 Arrows

    PSL


    GOAL Prediction

    Home: 33%

    Draw: 17%

    Away: 50%


  • Teboho Mokoena Marcelo Allende Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

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