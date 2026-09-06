Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
Match information
Game:
Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Date:
06/09/26
Kick-off:
15:00
Venue:
King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi.
How to watch Arrows vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App/SABC Plus
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Arrows team news
Abafana Bes'thende have no major injury concerns heading into this clash, although Edward Maova remains a doubt after picking up an injury in the MTN8 semi-final first leg.
The club is yet to provide an update on the goalkeeper’s condition, with Thakasani Mbanjwa stepping in as his replacement. Arrows have also recently announced the arrival of Dumisani Msibi.
Arrows Possible XI:Mbanjwa, Mantshiyane, Agnikoi, Shezi, Zwane, Dlamini, Maxwele, Shezi, Van Neel, Gasa, Dion.
Sundowns team news
Sundowns will once again be without Khuliso Mudau, who remains sidelined with an Achilles injury, while head coach Miguel Cardoso could also rotate his squad as the Brazilians continue to juggle multiple competitions.
"We've already played them twice, we know it won't be easy. Both teams want to win, so we have to focus and do our best to return with three points," said Khulumani Ndamane, as per the club's media.
Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mdunyelwa, Khoza, Kekana, Modiba, Mokoena, Allande, Matthews, Ndlovu, Mailula, Leon.
- Backpage
Head-to-head and recent form
The Brazilians have historically dominated this fixture despite the spirited resistance shown by the Durban outfit. Sundowns will once again be favourites to come out on top, but their biggest motivation could be the chance to climb to the summit of the league standings.
With the title race already heating up, the Pretoria giants will be determined to leave Umlazi with maximum points and strengthen their position at the top.
Sundowns form: W L W D W
Arrows are looking to return to winning ways after the Wafa Wafa setback, with the home side determined to put that disappointment behind them. The Durban outfit will be eager to bounce back, regain their momentum and secure a much-needed three points in front of their supporters.
Arrows form: W W D D W
Most recent head-to-head record:
Date
Result
Competition
30/08/26
Arrows 2-3 Sundowns
MTN8
23/08/26
Sundowns 0-1 Arrows
MTN8
05/03/26
Sundowns 2-1 Arrows
PSL
GOAL Prediction
Home: 33%
Draw: 17%
Away: 50%
- Backpagepix
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