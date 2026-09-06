Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

The Brazilians have historically dominated this fixture despite the spirited resistance shown by the Durban outfit. Sundowns will once again be favourites to come out on top, but their biggest motivation could be the chance to climb to the summit of the league standings.

With the title race already heating up, the Pretoria giants will be determined to leave Umlazi with maximum points and strengthen their position at the top.

Sundowns form: W L W D W

Arrows are looking to return to winning ways after the Wafa Wafa setback, with the home side determined to put that disappointment behind them. The Durban outfit will be eager to bounce back, regain their momentum and secure a much-needed three points in front of their supporters.

Arrows form: W W D D W

Most recent head-to-head record:

Date Result Competition 30/08/26 Arrows 2-3 Sundowns MTN8 23/08/26 Sundowns 0-1 Arrows MTN8 05/03/26 Sundowns 2-1 Arrows PSL





GOAL Prediction

Home: 33%

Draw: 17%

Away: 50%



